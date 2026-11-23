Monday, November 23, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

Tech Icon Palmer Luckey Takes Down NYTimes Columnist and Media Bias by Using Hillary Clinton

Luckey took apart the media bias, using Hillary Clinton in the process, telling Sorkin if he had been asked to be on a presidential council on advisors on journalism by Hillary Clinton, that he wouldn't turn it down, saying, "Oh my God, doesn't she know that I am a journalist? This is indicative of the moral decay of our nation! We're running lockstep toward hell!"

Watch: Even Bill Maher Has Had Enough of the ‘Spoiled Brat’ Celebrities Who Fled America Over Trump

No word on whether Ellen plans to follow Rosie home. But the message here is clear — America was only worth living in when their side was winning.

Iran's Reported 14-Tanker Gambit Could Put Its Oil Fleet on the Bottom of the Sea

At this point, though, it's all speculation. Iran may be bluffing. It may be another loud proclamation on the part of the mullahs that is all intended for internal consumption, to keep what's left of the regime motivated.

Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — An Unlikely Second Amendment Ally Emerges in Maryland

I think the LDF was and is wrong about Bruen, and I wish that the group would recognize the inherent importance of our Second Amendment rights beyond the amendment's utility in a particular legal argument.

HotAir — NYTimes: Sure Looks Like a Honeypot Op at Nvidia

According to the NY Times, U.S. intel agencies have known of Alice Huang's ties to Chinese intelligence services for months. They still aren't clear on Kang Wei's role in this operation, and at least hint that the two may not actually be married. If not, then that would make this look even more like an episode from a bad spy anthology.

PJ Media — Jessica Tarlov Finally Admits That She Fell for the Charlottesville Hoax

That's what makes Tarlov's admission so delicious. She just conceded the central plank of the left's moral crusade against Trump was built on a hoax, that even she was duped by it, and she did it on a podcast hosted by a bunch of Never-Trumpers, of all places.

Townhall — NYT Columnist Thought He Had a Tough Question for This Military Tech Executive. He Was Wrong.

Luckey again gave an all-pro answer, making Sorkin a little uncomfortable as he offered a counterpoint to Bryant’s criticism. In short, Bryant’s opposition to Project Meridian is part of an age-old gripe about the military-industrial complex, a trough through which wealthy elites can gain access via government contracts.

Twitchy — Nine Years Later: Jessica Tarlov Finally Discovers the Truth About the ‘Fine People’ Hoax

We wouldn’t want Tarlov to hurt herself doing an Internet search that takes mere seconds. Unbelievable.

WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

The critters are out this week for the Thanksgiving holiday, but that doesn't mean we won't be getting our fill of them (and the soon-to-be critters):

El-Sayed's Brittle Ego Goes Off the Rails After Sen. Kennedy Nails Him on Medicare for All

AOC Demanded 'Material Gains for the Working Class' in Germany — Wait Until You See Where She Slept

White House What's Up

President Trump’s schedule for Monday includes:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

11:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT receives his Intelligence Briefing — The White House

12:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

3:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

— THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to the U.S. Department of Justice — The White House

— THE PRESIDENT arrives at the U.S. Department of Justice — U.S. Department of Justice

4:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks on Protecting American Families — U.S. Department of Justice

— THE PRESIDENT departs U.S. Department of Justice en route to the White House — U.S. Department of Justice

— THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House — The White House

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Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Sec. Interior - Doug Burgum — Burgum highlighted the money generated by Bureau of Land Management lease sales.

Thanks to @POTUS, taxpayers are finally seeing a return on America’s Balance Sheet. Last week, @BLMNational generated more than $125 MILLION through a quarterly oil and gas lease sale under the Working Families Tax Cuts Act. These lease sales strengthen American energy security, reinforce our position as the global energy leader and deliver real returns for the American people. — Secretary Doug Burgum (@SecretaryBurgum) November 22, 2026

Thanks to @POTUS, taxpayers are finally seeing a return on America’s Balance Sheet. Last week, @BLMNational generated more than $125 MILLION through a quarterly oil and gas lease sale under the Working Families Tax Cuts Act. These lease sales strengthen American energy security, reinforce our position as the global energy leader and deliver real returns for the American people.

Full Court Press...

The courts were BUSY over the past few days, with multiple decisions of note being issued, including:

❌ In American Oversight v. ICE (FOIA requests concerning Guantánamo immigration detention), Judge Randolph Moss (D.C.) ORDERS ICE to show cause by December 9 why its referrals of responsive records to other agencies should not be treated as improper withholding under FOIA, citing lengthy delays and repeated failures to explain its procedures. ICE must also process 14 pages previously returned by CBP by December 31.

❌ In National Alliance to End Homelessness v. HUD (federal homelessness funding), Judge Mary McElroy (Rhode Island) VACATES numerous provisions of HUD's 2026 grant-funding rules, including a $1.3 billion set-aside favoring transitional housing, finding multiple violations of federal law. The court also strikes OMB funding conditions tied to executive orders and ORDERS HUD to reopen part of the grant competition and submit compliance reports.

❌ In National Federation of Federal Employees v. USDA (religious communications to federal employees), Judge Trina Thompson (Northern District of California) GRANTS a preliminary injunction restricting Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins' use of official department-wide communications to promote religious beliefs, finding that her Christmas and Easter messages exerted unconstitutional coercive pressure on non-Christian employees. The court DISMISSES plaintiffs' APA claims while allowing their Establishment Clause claim to proceed.

✅ In A.M.A.S. v. Mullin (third-country deportation and due process), 9th Circuit GRANTS the Trump administration's emergency stay pending appeal of an Arizona district court order requiring it to facilitate the return of an Egyptian national deported to Equatorial Guinea despite CAT protection against removal to Egypt.

✅ In Texas v. Blanche (congressional proxy voting and quorum requirements), the en banc 5th Circuit AFFIRMS a permanent injunction barring enforcement of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act against Texas, holding 9–8 that the House violated the Constitution's Quorum Clause by counting absent members voting by proxy toward the quorum needed to pass the 2023 appropriations law.

✅ In United States v. Connecticut (state restrictions on federal law enforcement), Judge Vernon Oliver (Connecticut) GRANTS a preliminary injunction blocking Connecticut from enforcing provisions regulating federal officers' use of force, facial coverings, and identification requirements, finding they likely violate the Supremacy Clause. The court dismisses Attorney General William Tong from the case for lack of enforcement authority.

✅ In Elizalde Castillo v. Blanche (asylum and removal proceedings), 7th Circuit DENIES a Mexican national's petition challenging the BIA's refusal to reopen or reconsider her case and ORDERS her attorney to show cause why sanctions shouldn't be imposed over potentially AI-generated errors in his briefs, including misrepresentations of case law, quotations, and the administrative record.

↔️ In Shilling v. County of San Diego (concealed-carry permit revoked over motorcycle club membership), 9th Circuit REVERSES dismissal of a California man's First and Second Amendment lawsuit, holding that his freedom-of-association claim was adequately pleaded, his request to remove revocation records prevents mootness, and the county sheriff lacks Eleventh Amendment immunity. The case returns to the district court.

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COMING ATTRACTIONS

The annual Turkey Pardon at the White House is set for Tuesday.

In December, President Trump will head to Miami, Florida, for the G20 Leaders' Summit.

Senate Democrats will make their leadership pick on December 1.

The Supreme Court will resume hearing oral arguments on November 30.

MORNING MUSING

I did my best to make the most of a non-work weekend. Though I did still work some, I largely steered clear of doomscrolling and such to avoid getting sucked into whatever the latest drama might be.

That said, I did happen to spy a tweet that did, I thought, a solid job of summing up the dysfunction we see in the U.S. Senate:

I have so many theories as to why this is. 1) A learned helplessness in the rank and file, instituted over the past two decades by a bipartisan leadership style that dictated to members in a top down manner what they were going to do and enforced it punitively using campaign cash, committee seats, etc, as leverage. 2) At least on the R side, we have reached a critical mass of senators who have never seen a functioning Senate. They have no idea how powerful they actually are or how the Senate operated in the Before Times (not even that long ago! Like in the 90s and early 2000s!). Current senators either don’t want to know and outsource that knowledge to staff who are disinclined to do anything with it, or are gaslit into believing they require permission to use their considerable privileges. (The latter point drives me absolutely bananas. What’s the point of being a senator if you have to ask Mother May I every single time you want to BE A SENATOR. No wonder they’re all leaving for different jobs.) 3) The Senate has completely atrophied as a problem solving institution. Usually when things get stuck there are bipartisan “gangs” that form to solve the issue, lead negotiations, or walk the Senate back from the brink. This doesn’t happen anymore largely because senators don’t feel they have individual agency. See points 1 and 2. 4) Also per the last point, the committees are too large, and senators are on too many, to allow them to focus on two or three things and become The Guy about That Thing. 5) The committees are also deferential to leadership in a way they didn’t used to be, and that lack of independence dulls vital skill sets because it relies on other people to chew your food for you. 6) The modern Senate will do nothing unless they have a predetermined outcome. How many times has “we don’t have 60” been used as an excuse to do nothing? The Senate is a majestic institution precisely BECAUSE it is designed to leverage uncertainty into consensus. You never know how things will actually end until you fight them to the floor and give issues a political process, force a negotiation, and don’t give up until you’ve come to a solution. The greatest causes in American history didn’t *begin* with 60 or 67 (former cloture threshold) votes. They ended there after massive exertion and process. Modern Senates refuse to countenance a) the workload required and b) the uncertainty of the outcome. (more below) — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) November 22, 2026

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I won't reproduce the whole tweet here — it's lengthy, and there's a second follow-up tweet to conclude it. But it's worth a gander.

The bottom line is that it's all out of whack. The incentives are screwy, and we've gotten too far away from the original structure and intent.

Is it salvageable? Yes, I think so. But the real question is whether there's enough will among those who could lead the charge. I'm not holding my breath on that.

LIGHTER FARE

Good moorning...

Timeline Cleanse!!! Moo! https://t.co/4zYS51n4C7 — Her Royal Thighness, the Duchess of Drumsticks 🦃 (@AnnaDsays) November 22, 2026

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