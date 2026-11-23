Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive officer Monday morning, reversing its decision to remove the company's founder after President Donald Trump publicly urged the board to bring him back.

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The announcement comes less than two weeks after Huang resigned amid revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by American intelligence officials of having ties to Beijing's intelligence services. Nvidia's board said it received input from senior U.S. government officials before restoring Huang as president, CEO, and a board member.

The company said directors had held several meetings with Huang and were satisfied with his candor and ability to lead Nvidia. The board also expressed confidence, based on input from senior U.S. government officials, that his reinstatement poses no national security risk.

Huang welcomed the decision, saying he was "honored to return" and would take on the responsibility with "renewed commitment."

That decision marks a remarkable reversal from November 17, when board chairman Harvey Jones told investors that directors had unanimously accepted Huang's resignation and would not reinstate him.

The announcement came after a direct appeal from Trump on Sunday night. As RedState reported Monday morning, the president used Truth Social to make his strongest endorsement yet of Huang's return:

"I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A."

Trump's position had changed considerably since Huang's resignation on November 12. Initially, the president floated former Apple CEO Tim Cook as a possible replacement. Last week, however, Trump indicated he would welcome Huang's return before issuing Sunday's direct appeal.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also appeared to soften his position during an appearance on CBS's "Face the Nation" Sunday. Bessent had previously called for a major leadership shakeup and suggested Nvidia needed an outside CEO.

Asked about Huang returning, Bessent responded:

"I said they should go to the outside, but he's on the outside now."

Investors welcomed Monday's announcement. Nvidia shares surged more than 31 percent in premarket trading, while longtime chief financial officer Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO, will return to her previous responsibilities.

Trump got the outcome he publicly wanted, and Nvidia has its founder back. But the company's announcement did not identify which senior government officials advised the board or explain what findings supported its national security assessment. The investigations into China's possible access to restricted American technology remain unresolved.

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