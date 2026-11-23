President Trump just shook up the ongoing debate over whether Nvidia should hire back exited CEO Jensen Huang.

Huang was forced out at the Big Tech company after admitting to an affair, as RedState has been covering extensively.

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Now, the commander in chief is laying out the stakes for the country if the CEO is not reinstated.

In a Truth Social post Sunday night, Trump issued his clearest endorsement yet of Huang's return to the artificial intelligence giant.

"I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A.," Trump wrote.

I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A. President DONALD J. TRUMP



( TS: Nov 22 2026, 9:54 PM ET )‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‍ pic.twitter.com/73QymvpMbd — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) November 23, 2026

The statement represents a significant change from the president's position immediately following Huang's resignation. On November 12, Trump suggested that former Apple CEO Tim Cook should replace the Nvidia founder, praising Cook as a technology industry legend.

But Trump's remarks have shifted considerably over the past several days. Last week, he said he wouldn't mind seeing Huang return, and on Friday, he told reporters that he would love to see the former CEO receive a second chance.

President Trump says Jensen Huang should be “given a second chance” and allowed back to work at NVIDIA



“And Jensen did that, and I think there are very few people in that company that can do that. I watched the people. I’m not trying to be disrespectful to the people, but I… https://t.co/Dff0yezl23 pic.twitter.com/fDD0LmeasJ — Fireside Alpha (@firesidealpha) November 20, 2026

Now the president is explicitly calling on Nvidia's board to reinstate him, arguing that Huang's return would serve American national interests.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who previously called for a dramatic leadership shakeup at Nvidia and suggested the company should hire an outside CEO, appeared to soften his position during Sunday's appearance on CBS's "Face the Nation."

Asked about Huang potentially returning to the company, Bessent responded, "I said they should go to the outside, but he's on the outside now."

Brennan: The president said Jensen Huang should get his job back. You said the board of directors needs to go to the outside.



Bessent: Well, Jensen is on the outside now.



Brennan: Are you saying that you think it would be a good idea for him to go back and run the company?… pic.twitter.com/yBVEULY8WP — Acyn (@Acyn) November 22, 2026

Bessent also suggested that Huang's personal misconduct should be considered separately from questions about Nvidia's compliance with federal restrictions on advanced semiconductor exports to China.

"I think that is kind of a canard," Bessent said when discussing the attention surrounding Huang's alleged affair with suspected Chinese intelligence operative Alice Huang. "Was there a culture of compliance versus one person's foibles?"

The treasury secretary emphasized that federal officials still need answers about whether Nvidia chips reached prohibited customers in China and who within the company may have been responsible.

Attorney General Todd Blanche has also addressed the espionage allegations. During a November 12 appearance, Blanche acknowledged that the Justice Department had not reached a conclusion about whether Alice Huang was a Chinese intelligence operative.

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Q: “When did the Justice Department learn, with regard to Nvidia, that Alice Huang might be a suspected Chinese asset?”



AG BLANCHE: “You assume that DOJ learns that she is in fact a spy. Nobody said that. I certainly haven't said that.” pic.twitter.com/EDAh9I7IHs — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 13, 2026

“You assume that DOJ learns that she is in fact a spy," Blanche said. "Nobody said that. I certainly haven't said that.”

The FBI continues to investigate the matter, but Blanche's comments underscored that the allegations concerning Alice Huang's intelligence connections have not been publicly established as fact.

Huang resigned earlier this month following revelations of extramarital affairs, including his relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based Megaspeed International. The company's dealings involving advanced Nvidia chips have attracted scrutiny from American authorities concerned about possible violations of export restrictions.

As RedState previously reported, Nvidia board chairman Harvey Jones announced last Tuesday that the directors had unanimously accepted Huang's resignation and did not intend to reinstate him.

Colette Kress, Nvidia's longtime chief financial officer, is serving as interim CEO while the company searches for a permanent replacement.

But the opposition to Huang's return is facing growing pressure from outside the boardroom. A petition calling for Huang's reinstatement has gotten more than 200,000 signatures, with Elon Musk and other technology executives publicly supporting his return. Major shareholders have also urged Nvidia's directors to keep the possibility of reinstatement open while investigations continue.

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There are massive stakes for national security and the AI chips market. As RedState has documented, Huang had been spearheading an ambitious expansion into open AI models, a strategy that could challenge the dominance of proprietary artificial intelligence providers.

Meanwhile, Huang is scheduled to face questioning from congressional investigators on December 1 concerning Nvidia's business relationships and the possible movement of advanced American technology to China.

For now, Nvidia's board has not announced any reversal of its decision. But with the president calling Huang's reinstatement the best outcome for both Nvidia and the United States, the pressure on the company's directors has reached a new level.

If Nvidia's board does not reverse its decision — and there is no indication that it will — Americans will be left wondering if one of the biggest companies in the world has "sold out."

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