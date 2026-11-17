It never rains, but it pours.

The troubles aren't over for chipmaker Nvidia and possibly its former CEO, Jensen Huang. Now the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is looking into Nvidia's doings. The Wall Street Journal broke that news on Tuesday.

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The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Nvidia whose star chief executive Jensen Huang recently resigned after revelations of extramarital affairs, one with a suspected Chinese spy and another with an employee, according to people familiar with the matter. The civil investigation adds to the crisis facing Nvidia, whose shares have fallen more than 10% since Huang was ousted. The focus of the investigation couldn’t immediately be learned but includes whether the company’s disclosures misled investors, some of the people said.

Bear in mind that this is all from "people familiar with the matter." But, Jensen Huang's peccadillos were evidently real, as he admitted himself — and one of them in particular was, to put it mildly, problematic.

Just weeks ago, Nvidia was a stock-market darling at the center of the booming artificial-intelligence trade and the most valuable company in the world. But now it has faced questions from investors about its disclosures related to Huang’s affairs and its sales of its chips in Asia. Nvidia had denied earlier this year that Jensen Huang had an unusual or unexpected relationship with Alice Huang, then an executive at the Singapore-based data company Megaspeed who U.S. intelligence officials believe is working for China’s intelligence services. Megaspeed was one of several companies using Nvidia chips to set up AI data centers in Southeast Asia and suspected of diverting some of the products to China. It had been under investigation by the Commerce Department since late 2024.

There are now investigations on multiple fronts, of which the SEC investigation appears to be only the latest. Of particular interest seems to be the possibility that Nvidia chips were somehow making their way to China, while CEO Jensen Huang was having a relationship with a Chinese national linked to Chinese intelligence.

The Justice Department is now leading multiple investigations involving Alice Huang, The Wall Street Journal has reported. Nvidia last year changed how it discloses international chip sales, eliminating a disclosure that showed its sales to Singapore, where Megaspeed was based. Since the Huang relationship was disclosed, Nvidia’s business in Asia has been in the spotlight. Congress has called for investigations, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent this week openly questioned whether Nvidia knowingly sold powerful chips to China to lift its earnings. “What was the culture at Nvidia and were they pressing these seemingly illicit sales to goose their revenues and their earnings?” Bessent said. “I think we need answers in the next 10 days from the board and from the outside counsel.”

Now, in the latest development, in an X post, Annmarie Hordern, Chief Political Correspondent for Bloomberg TV, revealed that Nvidia has announced the establishment of a new committee to deal with national security and export control issues.

Nvidia statement: Nvidia today announced that the Board of Directors has established the National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee, a new standing committee responsible for board-level oversight of the company’s national security policies, export control compliance and global trade risk management. NVIDIA’s existing National Security Team and Global Trade Compliance Team will report directly to the Committee and to Interim CEO, Colette Kress, on day-to-day operations. — Annmarie Hordern (@annmarie) November 17, 2026

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Ms. Hordern writes:

Nvidia statement: Nvidia today announced that the Board of Directors has established the National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee, a new standing committee responsible for board-level oversight of the company’s national security policies, export control compliance and global trade risk management. NVIDIA’s existing National Security Team and Global Trade Compliance Team will report directly to the Committee and to Interim CEO, Colette Kress, on day-to-day operations.

It's not clear how this will work with the ongoing SEC investigation or any of the other varied investigations currently underway into Nvidia's doings.

This isn't over yet. Stay tuned.

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