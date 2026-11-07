Trump: Report Dem Threats to Republican Party Members, Donors to DOJ - or Him Directly

Political threats and outright violence seem these days to be almost exclusively the province of the Left. President Trump, though, even after the Republican Party's midterm losses, isn't having any of it. On Saturday, the president took to his Truth Social platform to draw a big, beautiful line in the sand: Any threats of violence against Republican donors or party members won't be tolerated.

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https://t.co/JORQWkO6dI — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 7, 2026

The president writes:

The threats being made by the Democrat Party against innocent Republican Donors and Party Members are absolutely unprecedented, and totally illegal. Please report them to the Department of Justice, IMMEDIATELY! If you would like, send them directly to me, your President. These SLEAZEBAGS should go to jail for what they are doing. The Senate must act, and stop being pushed around to the point of the Republican Party losing Elections, and worse! Likewise, the DOJ and House of Representatives. Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

Why is it always the Left making these kinds of threats? Even now, when they, candidly, just won a pretty major victory in the midterms? The threats of legal and even physical consequences aren't just limited to black-clad nuts running around in the streets or anonymous randos on X, either. Some elected Democrats are making all manner of threats.

Since Election Day, two House Democrats — Reps. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., and Deborah Ross, D-N.C. — have publicly said they would support impeaching (Attorney General Todd) Blanche. "I personally believe that the offenses of Todd Blanche demand that he be impeached and convicted and removed from office," Johnson said Thursday in an interview on SiriusXM’s "The Dan Abrams Show." Ross went on host Dan Abrams' radio show shortly after Johnson and said she supported impeaching Blanche as well, but thought Democrats "should start with Hegseth."

And then there's this gem, which RedState's Rusty Weiss wrote about in October:

"I want young people coming out of school to say, 'Should I go work for the Trump administration? Like, that sounds fun, I might get an opportunity.' I want them to be like, 'Lord, that might be buying myself a ton of problems that I don't want, and so let me avoid participating in that,'" (Democrat Senator Elissa) Slotkin said. "I want that deterrence message sent."

It's difficult to see this as anything but a threat, a threat to commit lawfare in the name of political opposition, a threat to ruin the careers of young, civic-minded people who happen to belong to a political party with which the threatener disagrees.

Are not the Democrats still the party of peace? Of understanding? Of acceptance? It seems they can accept and understand anything but Republicans. They can understand and accept men in women's sports and locker rooms, they can understand and accept waves of illegal immigration, they can understand and accept turning our military into a jobs program for the mentally maladjusted — but they can't understand or accept disagreement.

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Look for this kind of thing to continue over the next two years. And if the Democrats take the White House in 2028? Well, then it will be Katy bar the door — but that won't be the worst of our problems if that happens.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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