San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, whose 2026-2027 season thus far has been MVP-caliber, has chosen the Children’s Hunger Fund charity as the recipient of his entry in the NFL’s annual “My Cause My Cleats” fundraiser. As stated on its official website, “My Cause My Cleats” is “a player-led initiative where players, coaches and staff wear custom-designed cleats to spotlight the causes and nonprofits they care about most.” The special cleats are worn during Week 13 of the NFL season, following which they are auctioned off to support the individual player's preferred charity.

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Purdy, an outspoken evangelical Christian, has unsurprisingly decided to support a charity organization that shares his beliefs. Since 1991, Children’s Hunger Fund has worked with local churches to bolster their direct ministry to the needy by helping alleviate food insecurity worldwide.

On the organization’s website, part of its mission statement outlines its core beliefs. Among them is the following:

We believe that the term “marriage” has only one meaning: the uniting of one man and one woman in a single, exclusive union, as delineated in Scripture (Genesis 2:18-25; Mark 10:6-9).



We believe that God has provided for sexual intimacy to occur only within marriage and that any form of sexual intimacy outside of the bounds of marriage, as marriage is herein defined, is sin (Matthew 15:18-20; 1 Corinthians 6:9-10, 18, 7:2-5; Hebrews 13:4).

This has aroused the ire of one Cyd Zeigler from Outsports.com, a website dedicated to gay athletes. He wails:

To be sure, no one can argue with feeding children, which is the organization’s stated mission. Of course.



Yet Purdy chose an organization whose website clearly states, under a “What We Believe” link right on their site’s front page, that marriage is only between one man and one woman, and which rejects any intimacy between two men or two women.



The organization is so committed to that position that it publicly expresses it despite it having nothing to do with its stated mission to “deliver hope to suffering children.” On the contrary, the group’s position brings suffering to children and adults.



The organization also mandates that employees reflect its teachings in their “personal and professional lives,” effectively barring gay people from employment.

The unmitigated gall of an organization expecting its employees to uphold company beliefs! Why, next thing you know some company somewhere is going to insist during Pride Month that all employees wear rainbows and … oh, wait …

Mr. Zeigler makes reference to a San Francisco sports brouhaha that boiled over earlier in 2026. As covered extensively here on RedState, a few members of the San Francisco Giants’ bullpen during the team’s Pride Night, said event featuring player hats with the normally orange interlocking SF logo changed to a rainbow, either emulated Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw’s action in 2025 when, on his team’s Pride Night complete with rainbow logo-adorned caps, he wrote Genesis 9:12-16 on his cap, or skipped the rainbow cap altogether and wore the team’s standard issue hat. It’s worth noting that the San Francisco Bay Area media, which went on a multi-week apoplectic fit calling down fire from the heavens against the Giants players who committed the mortal sin of standing up for their morals, has yet to say a word about Purdy’s choice of charity to support. Might this be because the Giants’ 2026 bullpen, along with the rest of the team, were dreadful, while at the time of this writing (Friday, November 27, 2026) the 49ers have the best record in the NFL?

There are few things more surprising to the uninformed than how most Christians, when confronted with someone living outside Scripturally-outlined norms, will respond with, “Yes, the Bible says what it says, and if you don’t like it go argue with God about it. Good luck with that. For me, I’ve got my own sins to worry about. I want to see you set free from enslavement to sin, but first, you need to come to Jesus literally. Once you’ve accepted Him into your life, and once you’ve experienced the wonders of His love for you, He’ll be more than happy to work with you on divesting yourself of your shortcomings.” People love to quote Jesus’ words to the woman caught in adultery: “Neither do I condemn you.” They are strangely reluctant to reference the rest of what He said: “Go, and sin no more.” Brock Purdy is doing anything but sinning by supporting an organization devoted to feeding the hungry. Got a problem with that? Reference the aforementioned arguing with God.

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