Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE) announced on Monday that her husband Bruce, a rancher, had passed away due to natural causes. In her X post, Fischer said:

Bruce was my partner in life, my greatest source of strength, and the heart of our family. His kindness, integrity, and quiet strength left a lasting impression on all who knew him. ... We sincerely appreciate the prayers, kindness, and support extended to our family during this difficult time.

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Statement from Senator Deb Fischer: https://t.co/SINRVFnTab — Senator Deb Fischer (@SenatorFischer) November 23, 2026

However, on Friday, Fischer's office posted an even more tragic update through a spokesperson.

A spokesperson for the office of Senator Deb Fischer issued the following statement today: There has been a sad update in the death of Senator Fischer’s husband, Bruce. Initially, it was believed that Bruce passed peacefully at home. Upon further investigation, it was learned that Bruce chose to end his life. The family is deeply grateful for the recent outpouring of sympathy for their loss, and asks for understanding in this time of mourning. There will be no further comment and no other details will be provided. — Senator Deb Fischer (@SenatorFischer) November 27, 2026

A spokesperson for the office of Senator Deb Fischer issued the following statement today: There has been a sad update in the death of Senator Fischer’s husband, Bruce. Initially, it was believed that Bruce passed peacefully at home. Upon further investigation, it was learned that Bruce chose to end his life. The family is deeply grateful for the recent outpouring of sympathy for their loss, and asks for understanding in this time of mourning. There will be no further comment and no other details will be provided.

What a heartbreaking revelation, especially on the heels of Thanksgiving and the beginning of the Christmas season. It took courage for Fischer to release this news.

The senator and her husband married in 1972, after they met while attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, according to the Lincoln Journal Star. They raised three sons, the outlet reported.

Fischer is serving her third term representing the state of Nebraska, alongside Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE) who recently won reelection in the November midterms.

Ricketts offered his condolences to his colleague.

I am very sad to hear of the passing of Bruce Fischer. Bruce left his mark on this world through his love for family, his faith, and his ranch. Susanne and I send our deepest condolences to Deb, the entire Fischer family, and all their loved ones during this difficult time. The Fischer family is in our prayers. — Senator Pete Ricketts (@SenatorRicketts) November 23, 2026

I am very sad to hear of the passing of Bruce Fischer. Bruce left his mark on this world through his love for family, his faith, and his ranch. Susanne and I send our deepest condolences to Deb, the entire Fischer family, and all their loved ones during this difficult time. The Fischer family is in our prayers.

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