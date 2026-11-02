Lunatic El-Sayed Supporter Goes Berserk on Jewish Woman, Screams Chilling Threat As Cops Move In

An insane scene unfolded on the University of Michigan campus Sunday when a far-left activist, identified as a supporter of Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, launched a vicious attack on a Jewish conservative commentator. And, boy, did things get even uglier when the cops showed up.

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The setting was UMich's Ann Arbor campus. A group of conservative commentators had set up a table beneath a sign that read, “Is Islam Compatible with the West?” and were interacting with students when the unhinged young woman confronted them.

Clearly irate, she proceeded to get aggressive with two men manning the table, clapping her hands and snapping her fingers very close to the face of one of the conservative activists.

She eventually made her way to a grassy area to confront conservative Jewish commentator Lizzy Benichou, who asked the young woman – who sported a prominent septum ring – if she'd be able to get away with dressing like that in Iran.

Things really went off the rails when Benichou asked a bystander, “Am I wrong? If you walked around like this in Iran, what would happen to her?”

That's apparently when the far-left lunatic decided she'd had enough of the questions and lunged at Benichou, violently shoving the petite Jewish woman to the ground. Bystanders quickly subdued the raging woman, who screamed, “Don’t f–king talk to me like that! You wanna f–king get over here, bitch?!”

Luckily, campus police soon arrived and tackled her to the ground.

And it was all caught on video.

Leftist Abdul supporter attacks @teameffujoe and @basedinmalibu then threatens to kill everyone after a table debate… https://t.co/f17GdAmqhD — Meghan Elinor (@OneMeghanElinor) November 1, 2026

Independent journalist Cam Higby was there and reported the out of control woman screamed a chilling death threat as she was being cuffed and stuffed, maniacally shouting, "I should have killed you when I had the chance." This threat was presumably for the Jewish woman she had just attacked.

🚨🚨 JUST NOW: Deranged Abdul Supporter tackled a Jewish girl (@basedinmalibu) at free speech event. She was SWIFTLY arrested, resisted and then said “I SHOULD HAVE KILLED HER!!” As she was loaded into the police vehicle. https://t.co/Sfs7ltt3Vs — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) November 1, 2026

Higby later reported that the woman had been released from custody, tweeting, "Prosecutors refused to hold despite the fact that she made terroristic threats, brutally assaulted Liz, smacked @teameffujoe in the face, tried to punch me, and resisted arrest."

He also offered a theory as to why the woman alleged to have carried out the hateful attack was so unhinged.

It appears the woman who attacked @basedinmalibu was HEAVILY medicated. This is actually a really sad story. Temulun appeared, just a few years ago to be a rational, well spoken person. College and medication deranged her. https://t.co/yAaJcf5DkN — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) November 2, 2026

Benichou reportedly suffered an injury to her lower back during the assault, but it's still unclear if her attacker will face any consequences.

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The whole ugly incident happened just two days before voters head to the polls, and it's a timely reminder of what's at stake in this election. Abdul El-Sayed is supported by an army of far-left activists like this, which is something that should be top of mind for Michiganders as they cast their ballots Tuesday.

We'll leave you with Cam Higby's take on what he witnessed in Ann Arbor.

"You cannot coexist with people who want you dead," he wrote on X. "The left wants you dead. When they say it, believe them. In a few days America will choose who represents them in Washington. Choose wisely, preserve your lives and your nation.'

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