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Not Smart: Florida Woman Threatens to Shoot Trump at Rally, Learns a Hard Lesson Indeed

Bob Hoge Follow @Bob_Hoge_CA
Oct 30, 2026 9:51 PM
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Not Smart: Florida Woman Threatens to Shoot Trump at Rally, Learns a Hard Lesson Indeed
Allison Albro. (Courtesy of Volusia County Division of Corrections)

Often when we’re writing about the Sunshine State, the story is about the infamous “Florida Man” who’s done something dumb. The term became a long-running joke after the nation had seen all too many headlines like “Florida Man Taunts Alligator, Alligator Wins,” or “Florida Man Shoots Self in Foot While Trying to Rob Elderly Lady.”

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This time, however, we’re writing about a Florida woman who did something very, very dumb indeed on Thursday: she threatened to kill the president of the United States at Friday’s Daytona Beach midterm rally. She forgot about a few things, though: 1) Law enforcement doesn’t care if you’re joking or not; if you threaten POTUS and if they find you, you’re in trouble, and 2) she made her intention to commit violence in Florida, not in a soft-on-crime state like New York or California.

Bad move, according to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood:

We are not going to tolerate threats to assassinate the president. Allison Albro, 21, Daytona Beach, is learning that the hard way. She posted this last night and got a visit from the @VolusiaSheriff Domestic Security Unit and the @SecretService. She said she was joking with this post, she doesn’t have access to a Glock or any other weapon, and she would never hurt anyone. Today she’s sitting in jail on charges of written threats to kill and unlawful use of a communications device. I would strongly advise anyone else thinking of posting a “joke” along these lines to think twice. VSO continues to work hand in hand with the Secret Service, FBI and all our law enforcement partners to ensure this presidential visit to Daytona Beach is a safe event for all who attend, and for our whole community.

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Yes, she’s only 21, but that is old enough to know that after the multiple assassination attempts against Donald Trump (including one in Florida) and the murder of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk, joking about killing the commander in chief isn’t just sick, it’s likely to get you into legal hot water. 

And it should.

I have kids in that age range, and if I’d raised them so poorly that they would do something so idiotic, I’d slap them upside the head with a wet fish (an old saying of my mom’s. Luckily she never had to do that to me).

When cops came by to talk to Allison, she said she was joking and didn’t even own a Glock. That wasn’t enough to keep her out of jail, though, and now she’s behind bars facing charges of making written threats to kill or do bodily injury and using a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

Watch:

Weirdly, she’s reportedly a registered Republican, although she has also expressed anti-Trump sentiment before.

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Listen, many young people do and say stupid things, and many of us have learned hard lessons about consequences in our lives. Hopefully, Allison will come to some serious revelations about herself and grow a brain.

Joking about dreaming of assassinating somebody is pretty much never funny.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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News Topics CRIME | DONALD TRUMP | FLORIDA | LAW AND ORDER | TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT | 2026 ELECTIONS
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