Trump Admin. Has a Surprise in Store for the Organizers of Illegal Immigrant Caravans Heading North

On Thursday, the State Department announced that the Trump administration would be imposing visa restrictions on more than 15 individuals who are accused of "organizing, facilitating, or promoting" several illegal alien "caravans" believed to be traveling through Central America and Mexico headed for the U.S. southern border.

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Investigations have uncovered people believed to have recruited, directed, and coordinated several large groups of illegal aliens to make the long, dangerous, and often deadly trip. No names or nationalities were disclosed. Nor were the locations of those targeted or with which caravans they were associated.

#BREAKING Caravan of Migrants headed to the US with hopes that the Democrats win the midterms, has reportedly grown to over 3000 mostly military aged men. If the democrats win, all of these men “will” be allowed to enter the US. https://t.co/qq7fD3ibFN — Political Retardation (@iMemeDemocrats) October 24, 2026

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said of anyone connected with the caravans:

"Any of these individuals or any caravan participants who apply for a U.S. visa or attempt to travel to our nation will face additional scrutiny, and the Department will take appropriate action, which may include refusing or revoking their visas."

The restrictions are part of a visa policy announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio in March of 2025. Their primary focus is on officials of foreign governments and others who are suspected of knowingly facilitating illegal immigration into the United States. The policy encompasses immigration and customs officials, and airport and port authority officials who fail to enforce immigration law or assist illegal aliens traveling toward the U.S. southern border.

Large caravans of illegal aliens were a common sight throughout the Biden administration. But under President Trump's watch, that has all changed. More than 605,000 illegal aliens have been deported during the Trump administration, and an additional 1.9 million have self-deported, the highest level in American history. In 21 months of President Trump's second term, there have been more voluntary departures than in six years of Obama combined, for a grand total of over 2.5 million.

🚨 A new migrant caravan is heading through Mexico toward the U.S. The Trump Admin has stopped mass releases at the border, but the incentives remain. Congress must close asylum loopholes and address the jobs magnet to prevent the next border crisis. https://t.co/cKT1Fbm9O0 — NumbersUSA (@NumbersUSA) October 26, 2026

One caravan left San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on September 20, and left more than 600 people in Tapachula near the Guatemala-Mexico border on September 27. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated they were monitoring the caravan's movements. A second caravan left San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on October 13 with around 200 people. By the time it reached Tapachula and was getting ready to leave, it had grown to 600 people.

During an interview with Fox News in September, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin stated, “The caravan has zero chance of coming into our country. We have the most secure border in the nation, and we’re going to keep it that way.” He added that DHS was working with the Mexican government to track the group as they make their way north, saying, “We actually have been watching this caravan for quite some time. They’re also participating in helping to start to break this caravan up.”

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But illegal aliens clearly don't know how the American government works, and don't realize that Donald Trump will still be president after the midterm elections. So it will not be business as usual as it was under Joe Biden. Where did they get the idea that they would just waltz into the U.S.?

It's a long way to walk only to find out that Donald Trump is still President of the United States, and you are still not getting into the country.

Naaah. It's an INVASION! Massive Migrant Caravan Heads Toward US Border as Members Say They Hope Democrats Win Midterms https://t.co/WBmDVmvsfD — ~🇺🇸~Helen 47~ 🇺🇸 (@Helen47) October 24, 2026

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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