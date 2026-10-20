Trump Administration Drops the Hammer on Visa Violators, Revokes More Than 300,000

One of the major differences between Left and right in this country, at this time, is that the left seems to have the notion that the doors of the United States should be open to everyone from everywhere in the world, regardless of whether it actually have anything to offer the country. The right tends to see immigration and visas as a guarded gate, where only people with something to contribute are allowed in.

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Nowhere is that more apparent than how the various administrations, Democrat and Republican, handle visas. The State Department under President Trump has revoked over 300,000 visas since January of 2025, and they are not done yet. A New York Post piece reports:

The Trump administration has revoked more than 300,000 visas since the 47th president took office last year, The Post has learned. A State Department official said that the revocations were done as a consequence for criminal activity, threats to public safety or immigration violations such as fraud or misrepresentation. At least 4,000 visas were yanked from foreign nationals “who engage in or facilitated birth tourism,” the official noted.

That's a start, and a good one. The report goes on to claim that a fourth of the visas were revoked for violent criminal activity, and more were pulled for such things as driving under the influence, theft, and substance abuse. These are not people who are contributing to America's safety and prosperity, and we simply have no place for these people here. Revoking their visas and sending them back to where they came from is precisely the right move.

“With over 300,000 revocations, the Trump administration has revoked more visas at a faster pace than any administration in history,” added State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott. “Let the message be clear: we have zero tolerance for foreigners here on visas who break the law, commit fraud, or undermine our national security. We are taking, and will continue to take, action to keep our borders, and our nation, secure.” The nationalities of those who had their visa revoked was not immediately clear.

The nationalities of those who had their visa revoked don't matter. It doesn't matter if the person in question is from China, Venezuela, Vietnam, Uganda or Sweden. That's not relevant; not in the slightest. What matters is the actions of the various visa-holders, why they are here, and what they have done while they are here. If they have engaged in any criminal act, from driving drunk to robbery to shoplifting, we don't need them here, and revoking their visas is precisely the right thing to do — and that goes double for those engaged in "birth tourism."

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The left, including any prospective future Democrat president, would have allowed these people to remain in the United States. That means 4,000 people would still be here, engaged in birth tourism. That means that 75,000 people, more or less, who had committed some violent criminal act would still be here, and still threatening the liberty and property of the American people. Now, under the current administration, those people are having their visas revoked and are, presumably, being sent home — and yes, this is what we voted for.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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