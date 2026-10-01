Reasons to Vote in 2026, Part I: Illegal Immigration

The 2026 elections, the elections we are facing in just a few weeks, will be the most consequential and, likely, the most hotly contested midterm elections in recent history. There's a lot at stake, including control of the House of Representatives and the Senate. Along with that control goes the success or failure of the remaining two years of the Trump administration. There's a lot yet to be done, and one of those things is election integrity, meaning that, once again, Republicans have to win the midterms, each and every election, beyond the margin of fraud. Many issues are at stake.

Advertisement

One of those issues? Illegal immigration. Let's just look at two periods: The one (thankfully) Biden term, and President Trump's current term.

From 2020 through 2024, there were about 7.8 million Border Patrol encounters at northern and southern borders, and 11.5 million nationwide Customs & Border Protection (CBP) encounters over the first and only Biden term. From 2021 to 2025, as many as 10.8 million people were caught or encountered trying to enter the United States at one of our nation's borders; many of those were released into the United States. But when President Trump resumed office in January of 2025, those numbers cratered. In fiscal year (FY) 2024, southwest Border Patrol encounters were over a million-and-a-half, and nationwide CBP encounters were almost 3 million.

But in FY 2025, those numbers dropped to 237,538 and 691,906, respectively. In FY 2026, CBP encounters were under 90,000, with none released into the United States. Nationwide CBP encounters were 348,000, give or take.

Now, the Democratic Socialists of America have a rather different plan for illegal immigrants.

Another key proposal is creating pathways to legal status for undocumented immigrants and ensuring equal access to public services. The platform supports reforms that would allow more immigrants to participate fully in society, contribute to the economy, and access healthcare, education, and other essential resources.

In other words, they wish to reward people who broke our immigration laws. The national Democrat Party also has a different vision. They claim they will secure the border, but have never done so; President Trump and Republicans said they would, and did. They claim they will enforce immigration laws, but offer easy pathways to citizenship for illegals, again, rewarding those who come here illegally while would-be legal migrants wait in line.

What we can expect from a Democrat Congress and, should it happen, a Democrat president along the lines of Kamala Harris or Gavin Newsom, would be the Biden policies on steroids: Open borders, incentives changed to draw in illegal border crossers, catch-and-release policies. These are policies that don't just put pressure on our communities dealing with an influx of people, straining resources and budgets. These are the policies that let violent criminals into the United States because of completely inadequate screening; these are the policies that led to the murders of Jocelyn Nungaray, Laken Riley, and Rachel Morin, along with all of the others victimized, robbed, abused, and murdered. These people would be alive today were it not for the slack, limp-wristed immigration policies of the Biden administration.

Democrats want the policies that result in these kinds of incidents. This is what is at stake. This is what we have to turn out to vote against, at all costs. This is why this is one of the most closely watched election cycles in recent history. This is why this will certainly be the most consequential midterm election in recent history. This is why you have to get out and vote, at all costs. We have to win this, and we have to win it by beyond the margin of fraud.

Advertisement

Let's get this done, folks, for the sake of the republic, for the sake of our citizens, for our own sakes. Vote!

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.