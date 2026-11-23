The threats of violence from the Left just keep coming in, making one wonder just when things are going to get well and truly out of hand. In the latest episode of "Leftist Goblins Threaten America," First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli brings us the news of one Leonard Michael Fierro, who is in custody and faces a federal charge stemming from online threats involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and facilities. Fierro was also equipped and reportedly was calling for an "armed mob" to join him. That's a serious matter indeed.

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Threats of violence against ICE agents must stop. Leonard Michael Fierro, 37, of Hacienda Heights, is under arrest for using social media to threaten violence against ICE agents and facilities. In one post he stated: “Let’s get an armed mob together, break out all the detainees, and bulldoze these fucking concentration camps L.A., let’s start with Adelanto! WHO THE FUCK’S WITH ME???” @FBILosAngeles agents uncovered evidence that FIERRO had searched the names of three ICE Agents, two of whom were based in Los Angeles, and researched information related to a site in Adelanto, CA where there is an ICE facility. A search warrant revealed he possessed firearms, ammunition, body armor, and other equipment consistent with plans to carry out an attack. He is federally charged under 18 U.S.C. 875(c) for making interstate threats and faces up to 5 years in federal prison. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) November 23, 2026

The post states in full (Language alert):

Threats of violence against ICE agents must stop. Leonard Michael Fierro, 37, of Hacienda Heights, is under arrest for using social media to threaten violence against ICE agents and facilities. In one post he stated: “Let’s get an armed mob together, break out all the detainees, and bulldoze these f**king concentration camps L.A., let’s start with Adelanto! WHO THE F***'S WITH ME???” @FBILosAngeles agents uncovered evidence that FIERRO had searched the names of three ICE Agents, two of whom were based in Los Angeles, and researched information related to a site in Adelanto, CA where there is an ICE facility. A search warrant revealed he possessed firearms, ammunition, body armor, and other equipment consistent with plans to carry out an attack. He is federally charged under 18 U.S.C. 875(c) for making interstate threats and faces up to 5 years in federal prison. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

It's easy to dismiss someone like Leonard Fierro as an isolated kook, but we should be very cautious using the "isolated" qualifier. We saw, only recently, ICE agents making a legal arrest of an illegal alien at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, wherein at least one agent had scalding hot coffee thrown at him, which is arguably assault on a law enforcement officer. We have incoming city officials in California and elsewhere threatening to make ICE's duties as difficult as possible, and these acts could be further incitement for someone like Fierro.

Note also that, in the photos included with Bill Essayli's post, Fierro appears to be aiming a handgun at the camera (a catastrophically stupid violation of the rules of safe gun handling) while apparently dressed as a law enforcement officer.

All this brings up one serious question: When was the last time such a threat, resulting in such an arrest, came from someone on the political right? It's the Left, always the left, that seems too anxious to resort to violence.

Now, Leonard Fierro is entitled, as anyone, to due process and a presumption of innocence. But we should take caution at this arrest, knowing for certain that there are more out there who harbor similar ambitions — and it's only a matter of time before one of them tries what Leonard Fierro is accused of shooting his mouth off about.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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