DHS Issues Stark Warning to Migrant Caravan Headed to US: 'Zero Chance' You're Getting In

A group of migrants calling itself “Fe y Esperanza” (“Faith and Hope”) left Honduras around September 20, 2026, and is headed to the U.S., where many hope to slip past our border. It started at around 200 people, but has now grown to an estimated 600 or more.

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Somehow they seem to have missed the memo: Joe Biden is not the president anymore.

Times have changed, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin warned Thursday, and they’re not getting in.

.@SecMullinDHS: “I have been very clear with my counterpart in Mexico: if they allow them to continue to come north, when they get to their northern border — our southern border — we’re not allowing them to enter… Zero chance.” pic.twitter.com/q9mZYsHti2 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 1, 2026

Mullin said Mexico is going to have a big problem on its hands:

First of all, they just now entered the southern end of Mexico. They all claimed asylum in Mexico, which means [that] legally, they don't have a right to claim asylum in the United States, because we have a first nation agreement. Meaning that when you go into a safe nation, which is Mexico, considered a safe nation... and you claim asylum, you also can't walk through there and then go into the United States.

To paraphrase the famous 1988 Oldsmobile advertising campaign, this isn’t your father’s administration anymore:

Now, the Biden administration turned a blind eye to that. The Trump administration put a stop to that, which is why we have the most secure border because of President Trump's strong leadership that we've had in America's history.

But Mullin doesn’t believe they’re even going to make it to our territory:

We believe this caravan will probably break up. The reason the intel that we're getting, the reason why they formed is because they were trying to pressure Mexico into accepting their asylum cases. Evidently, that has happened.



So now what takes place between now and the next few weeks will depend on Mexico, but I will tell you right now: zero chance we allowed them to enter the United States.

A migrant caravan numbering in the hundreds has crossed into Mexico and is moving north, with some travelers saying they hope to reach the United States.



DHS says Border Patrol is monitoring the group's movement with international partners and is warning migrants that anyone… pic.twitter.com/DRrDwyOZTf — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 29, 2026

If they do make it here, they would arrive just as the midterm elections heat up, which could make things interesting. It wouldn’t be the first time:

The caravan consists of migrants from Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Ecuador and Haiti, the outlet [Newsweek] reported… A massive caravan also made its way to the U.S. ahead of the 2024 elections, which consisted of more than 2,000 migrants who were fleeing from Venezuela, Haiti, Honduras and parts of Africa.

Although we grew used to seeing masses of people crossing the Rio Grande and entering the country under former President Joe “Let Them All In” Biden, things have taken a mighty turn under President Trump:

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Since returning to office in January 2025, Trump has declared a national emergency at the southern border, deployed active-duty military personnel and National Guard troops to support border operations, imposed extensive restrictions on asylum access, and pursued a policy of detaining and removing migrants who cross illegally rather than releasing them into the United States. Border crossings have plummeted under those measures. U.S. Border Patrol recorded 8,870 apprehensions along the southwest border in August 2026, according to DHS, 94 percent below the monthly average during the Biden administration.

If the Democrats win the Senate and the House in November, they will almost certainly try to kneecap ICE and DHS. If, God forbid, they win the presidency in 2028, we can expect the doors to be flung wide open again.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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