When the commander in chief speaks, military people listen.

The Army's plan to detonate several tons of degraded lead azide, a chemical used in explosives, has met a rather large stumbling block, one named President Donald Trump — their commander in chief — who has ordered the Army to stand down on their plan until a court can rule on the matter.

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President Donald Trump on Monday halted the planned detonation of several tons of degraded bomb-making material at an Iowa ammunition plant, urging a federal appeals court to first sign off on what he called the safest way to handle the situation. The detonation of 68 barrels of lead azide was initially planned for last Friday, but the Army has since changed the date three times following an outpouring of public concern about potential health and environmental effects. They had planned for a detonation this coming Wednesday, saying the weather was most favorable that day. The Army had no immediate comment when asked about the president’s social media post. After environmentalists sued last week in an effort to stop the detonation.

The president also made some comments on the matter on his Truth Social account.

https://t.co/2E312gAMB9 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 23, 2026

The president writes, in part (paragraph breaks added for clarity):

As everyone knows, there is a Military “clean up” operation, without which, a very dangerous situation exists. In 2009, the Obama Administration improperly stored a vast number of explosives, and the Experts, who know it well, and have been studying it for many years, feel there is a substantial chance that this material will explode of its own volition, perhaps sometime in the near future. We have an opportunity to do a highly controlled detonation of these dangerous and rapidly corroding materials. The Experts, in particular the United States Military, feel that this approach will be a far safer one than allowing the situation to fester, not knowing when they will detonate by themselves. This operation would, in other words, be a controlled one rather than a large, spontaneous explosion. The weather, right now, is optimal for this planned response to take place. I feel the proper course is to get rid of this longterm problem but, at the same time, have ordered the Military not to do so until such time as the Eighth Circuit agrees that we can go forward, and am further making this decision fully subject to the incoming Governor Elect, Rob Sand, agreeing to the operation.

The detonation was to take place near Middletown, Iowa, at the Army's Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. Now it's not clear where, when, or if that detonation will take place. The plan was prompted originally by the reported deterioration of the lead azide, but at least one explosives expert has questioned the urgency, noting that the material is stored in a partially underground structure that should insulate it from falling outdoor temperatures.

At this point, it's all up to the 8th Circuit and the incoming governor. As for the Army, the Commander-in-Chief has spoken, and for now, that means that there's an end to it.

It's not the end to this story, though. Stay tuned.

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