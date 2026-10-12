UK Reform Party Promises a Nuclear Option If Given Power: No Asylum Grants for Five Years

Nigel Farage and his Reform UK Party may be the United Kingdom's last chance. The only real question about their determination to fix Britain is this: Will they be able to do so in time?

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Part of the Reform UK's platform is, according to Mr. Farage, is to shut down the asylum program for a minimum of five years, and to immediately deport 90,000 "migrants." That sounds like something we might call "a good start."

Nigel Farage has pledged to impose a five-year ban on migrants being granted asylum and deport 90,000 applicants immediately. In his most stringent border policy to date, the Reform UK leader said that if he were to become prime minister, he would declare a “national security emergency”. He said he would also announce a suspension of all asylum tribunals, legal refugee routes and resettlement schemes.

One wonders why only 90,000, but that's between Mr. Farage and the government he is able to set up.

The policy, which Mr Farage is announcing on Monday, would mean tens of thousands of applicants would be immediately deported and any refugees granted asylum in the past five years would have their cases reviewed by the Home Office. It would prevent any new refugees from settling in Britain and end grants of humanitarian protection – a legal status given to asylum seekers who do not qualify as refugees but cannot return to their home countries for safety reasons.

Again, a good start.

Here's the problem: All this depends on the Reform UK Party either gaining an outright majority, or being able to strike up a deal with form a majority coalition with the Conservatives to form a government. Without that, Britain continues on the current course, and that means the influx of "migrants" will continue unabated. The one thing that stands to influence that is the growing unrest of the British people over the current Labour government importing tens of thousands of Third World "migrants" and housing, feeding and clothing them at taxpayer expense.

Mr. Farage has made his thoughts plain on the matter.

Mr Farage told The Telegraph: “The country is currently facing a national security emergency and the first duty of government is to protect its citizens. “We cannot accept more asylum seekers while we still have no idea how many people are in the country illegally and the threat they pose. A Reform government will always put British people first and protect our borders.”

And that's the key point in all this. The people of the once-Great Britain need to ask themselves, and more to the point, they need to ask their government, one very pointed question: Why us? Why must Britain take in all these people? Why must the British taxpayers bear this cost? Why must British towns and villages deal with the influx of Third World invaders, most of them young, military age males, with no knowledge of British culture and British standards, and no intention of learning these things? Why? Why?

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That's the question that the Labour government can't answer. And yet, they leave the floodgates open.

Nigel Farage is hoping to fix all this before Britain is no longer British. There's just one problem: The UK probably (their system works rather differently than ours) won't have a general election until 2029. Will that be too late?

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