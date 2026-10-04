Stunning: UK Taxpayers Now Funding 1,000 Hijabs for Illegal Channel Crossers

Haven't the taxpayers of the United Kingdom taken enough of a beating already? They are being required to feed, house and otherwise support a horde of illegal "asylum seekers," people who are coming to the UK precisely because of this, the perverse incentives offered by the British government. But now, we see, a Daily Mail report is pointing out that the British taxpayers are even going to be soaked for the cost of hijabs for these "migrants," or, as sensible people would describe them, illegal aliens.

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Didn't any of these people think to bring along a hijab of their own?

Small-boat migrants have been given more than 1,000 free hijabs on the British taxpayer this year, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. Internal government figures show that officials have been handing over Muslim head coverings to those illegally landing on our shores at a rate of 162 a month. On Saturday, the Conservativessaid it was 'an insult to hard-working British taxpayers' to dish out hijabs to those 'breaking into our country' – although the Home Office insisted it had a legal duty to provide them.

What legal duty? Where in British law is the government required to provide religious headgear for anyone, at taxpayer expense? Will they do the same for adherents to any religion other than Islam? Never mind, I think we already know the answer to that.

The disclosure comes amid growing political controversy over Muslim headwear, which many critics regard as symbols of female subservience.

Probably because it's a symbol of female subservience.

Shadow Education Secretary Laura Trott told this newspaper she was opposed to hijabs being part of school uniforms, saying: 'I do not believe the state should be party to an instrument of female suppression.' News of the free headgear comes as there is mounting public frustration over the flow of migrants across the Channel and potential security implications. On Friday, two Iranian nationals who had arrived on small boats were charged with planning a terrorist attack over an alleged plot targeting Manchester's Jewish community during Yom Kippur.

Look, if hordes of Japanese "migrants" suddenly appeared on British shores and started demanding shrines and tori gateways at public expense, how far do you reckon they'll get? The answer is "not very."

Again, incentives matter. These illegal aliens keep coming to Britain and the other nations of Europe because the governments of those nations are rolling out a virtual red carpet for them: Free housing, free food, free clothing. And now, free hijabs, to keep the women among these "migrants" from getting uppity; have to keep them in their place, you know.

This is an insult to the British taxpayers. It's an insult to all the British people. They are being forced to fund the religious trappings of people who would see traditional British society, laws, rules, practices and, yes, religion, swept away. They are being forced to feed and house people who would impose 14th-century values and practices on the nation that gave us Shakespeare, Wellington, Nelson, and Churchill. That's what this is all about.

And, make no mistake: The American left is looking at doing just this. We saw, all too plainly, the efforts the Biden administration along these lines. The gates were thrown open, and they would be again, if the Democrat Party ever regains control of the branches of government. We would, in short order, go from being annoyed that the British taxpayers are getting soaked for this, to being outraged that we Americans are getting likewise soaked.

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Remember this in November. This is what the Left wants. If we don't turn out, if we don't vote in numbers beyond the margin of fraud, this is what they'll get.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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