The analysis of what went wrong for Republicans on Election Night is underway in the run-up to 2028. Democrats are beyond giddy at their huge majority gains in both the House and the Senate on the national level. But Democrats did not just win seats in Washington, D.C. They won majorities in the nation's statehouses as well, sending a much-needed but painful reminder to Republicans of that old saying, "All politics is local."

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DSA plans to run hundreds of candidates nationwide in 2028 elections. https://t.co/iCvtBsy78d — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) November 21, 2026

The president of the Republican State Legislative Committee (RSLC), Edith Jorge-Tunon, recently released a post-election memo, stating that 58 Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) candidates had been elected to statehouses nationwide on November 3.

While it might not seem like a large number, state-level Democrats are sure to try to increase that number in 2028. The memo stated in part,

"Beyond their electoral gains, these results offer a lesson about the changing political environment and the growing appeal of candidates who position themselves outside traditional establishment politics. Many of these candidates successfully tapped into voter frustration with the political status quo, emphasizing populist economic messages, affordability, and a willingness to challenge entrenched interests. They maintained a consistent message throughout their campaigns and demonstrated an ability to energize younger voters, their party’s base, and unaffiliated voters."

Republicans outspent Democrats on key Senate races by around $250 million nationally, but Democrats are putting more and more resources, a.k.a., money, towards state candidates. The RSLC says that Republicans are being faced with a larger fiscal disadvantage that has continued to grow since 2020. The memo looked at statehouse spending for both Democrats and Republicans. It paints a grim picture for the GOP at an obviously critical time if the gap is not overcome, saying,

“Major liberal outside groups spent more than $98 million in 2020, more than $175 million in 2024, and are projected to have spent more than $200 million in 2026. RSLC invested $44 million in 2020, $49 million in 2024, and $75 million in the 2026 cycle. We are facing an increasingly significant financial disadvantage as Democrats continue to ramp up their investments in state legislative races."

“We are using the Democratic Party ballot line, but we don’t feel any fealty to the Democratic Party,” declared Ella Teevan, another National Political Committee member. https://t.co/ZnCl580yY6 — Breaking Battlegrounds (@Breaking_Battle) November 23, 2026

Democrats managed to flip 11 state legislatures to Democrat-controlled on Election Night. That could not only mean trouble for 2028 or even 2030, but could also throw a wrench in any redistricting efforts in many states.

It's easy to get focused on federal lawmakers like Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed, or Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14), or New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the latter of whom started in politics as a New York state Assemblyman. But like the people who introduce them, their crazy ideas begin at the local and state level.

Republicans will have to tend to their own backyards as well as nationally in terms of candidate recruitment, fundraising, and a strong grassroots movement. Those DSA candidates are gaining experience running for school board and state legislative seats as we speak. But if anything, 2026 should have taught us just how quickly that can change.

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Over 100,000 DSA members. Candidates in races across the country. Endorsements from sitting members of Congress. And their official platform calls for replacing the entire structure of American government. This is not fringe. This is the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) July 17, 2026

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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