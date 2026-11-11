So Much for Democracy: Seattle’s Socialist Mayor Has a Plan for Voters Who Didn’t Vote Her Way

Washington voters approved Initiative 638, which protects girls' sports, by about 56 percent to 44 percent last week. That is a significant margin in a blue-wave election, and in a state where Democrats control nearly everything. They did so, as the Seattle Times points out, when two other conservative-backed initiatives failed and as Republicans lost several seats in the state Legislature.

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As RedState's Teri Christoph noted, I-638's showing was "the real surprise" of election night. The measure bars biological males from competing on K-12 girls' sports teams. More than 1.25 million Washingtonians voted yes. That should have settled it.

Instead, the Seattle School Board voted unanimously on Nov. 9 to hire lawyers and challenge the law. Board Director Joe Mizrahi said, "These laws reflect values our communities have fought for and overwhelmingly support," adding that "we don't see a way to implement Initiative 638 without violating those vital protections."

Mizrahi has it backward. The voters just proved they "overwhelmingly support" the effort to protect girls. And he's trying to undo it by falsely claiming the community is on his side while stripping away protections for the group that actually needs them (the girls).

A day later, socialist Mayor Katie Wilson rushed to sign on.

"I support the Seattle Public Schools Board's decision to challenge Initiative 638, because every young person in Seattle deserves to thrive as their authentic self," Wilson wrote on X.

I support the Seattle Public Schools Board's decision to challenge Initiative 638, because every young person in Seattle deserves to thrive as their authentic self. https://t.co/QBQbNRsBnR — Mayor Katie Wilson (@MayorofSeattle) November 10, 2026

Everyone deserves to thrive. Just not the girls who'd rather not compete against boys twice their size and strength.

1.25 million voters chose to protect them, and Katie wants to subvert the people's will. Washington voters had thoughts about the mayor's take on democracy, and her post was ratioed into oblivion.

"The people already voted to keep boys out of girls' sports. Why do you hate Democracy, tyrant?" wrote school choice advocate Corey DeAngelis.

Independent journalist Andy Ngo added, "Democrats in Washington state have no problem undermining democracy and civil rights when it suits their ends."

"No kings, Katie," another said. "You are a threat to democracy."

So, let me get this straight. The “No Kings” and “Trump is a threat to democracy” people are trying to overturn a girls’ sports law that was enacted through … *checks notes* … the democratic process of voting? 🤔 — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) November 11, 2026

The school board isn't the only one heading to court. The ACLU of Washington, Legal Voice, and Pacifica Law Group have filed a separate suit asking a King County judge to block I-638 before it takes effect Dec. 3, the Seattle Times reports. The plaintiffs include the Washington Education Association teachers union, the advocacy group TransFamilies, and several anonymous parents.

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Voters pass a law, so you seek out a friendly judge and dress it up as a civil rights crisis. Who needs ballots when you've got a King County courtroom to overturn an election?

Let's Go Washington, the group behind the initiative, isn't buying it.

"They want boys in girls' sports at all costs, and they are willing to undermine democracy to get them there," spokesman Darren Littell said.

The group also points to the U.S. Supreme Court's June ruling that upheld sex-based sports categories, which leaves the challengers with a steep legal hill to climb.

That leaves Wilson in an awkward spot. Democrats spent years warning that democracy itself was on the ballot. Then the ballot came back with an answer they didn't like, and the mayor of Washington's largest city decided the will of the people no longer matters.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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