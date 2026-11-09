Dems' Big Dream to Abolish ICE May Have a Big Stumbling Block - It's One of Their Own

A lot of the radical new Democrats ran on a platform of abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Democrats have been pushing this idea and actually arguing against upholding the law. Voters should have slapped them down for this, but they didn't, and they're sending the wrong message with the results of the midterms.

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But there may be a big stumbling block in their hopes to do away with the agency — and it's one of their own — Rep. Henry Cuellar (TX-28), who will likely be taking over the chair of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Appropriations Subcommittee. He's currently the ranking member, so he'll have a lot to say about funding.

Cuellar made it very clear in remarks to Fox News Digital. That alone — that he talked to Fox — is going to tick off the Left, but what he said is going to cause a meltdown.

While the elections brought a new class of Democratic Socialists of America members to Congress, Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, told Fox News Digital that they make up just "one part of the spectrum" and that there are many "blue dogs" like himself who value strong border and immigration policies. "I don't believe in defunding ICE and I think the majority of the Democrats do not believe defunding ICE, but there are serious rail guards we need put on ICE," Cuellar said.

Cuellar also called out the Biden border policies and said we weren't going back.

Cuellar also warned Democrats against returning to the Biden administration’s border policies. "We just can't open up the border and just say anybody that wants to claim asylum can come to the borders. That policy under Biden administration — I hope that every Democrat running for national office doesn't do that anymore," Cuellar said.

"The Biden administration had it wrong," Cuellar said.

Cuellar isn't afraid to break with his party. In January, he voted for a DHS funding bill that included billions for ICE, though he's also questioned some of the agency's enforcement tactics. They will doubtless try to push him left, but he's been dealing with the issue for a very long time, and he has to consider his own seat as well.

Cuellar, sounding very unlike most of the other Democrats who are being unhinged at this moment, said he wanted to work with President Donald Trump and the administration.

Prepare for the Left to call for him to be blocked from the leadership position; you can be sure that will be coming. They're already trying to do that with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) to block them from taking over the leadership positions.

Editor’s Note: ICE and CBP continue to put themselves in harm's way in order to protect America’s sovereignty and to keep our streets safe.

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