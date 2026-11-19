The Department of Justice (DOJ) has just added some serious legal firepower to help in its investigation into the 2022 raid on President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate – a raid conducted by Joe Biden's Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

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According to a Thursday report from Politico, Bill Essayli, currently the top federal prosecutor in Los Angeles, is being sent to Florida to assist with the ongoing criminal investigation by the DOJ.

A former Republican California state lawmaker and staunch Trump supporter, Essayli will apparently focus on whether FBI agents and federal prosecutors broke the law when they searched the president's Palm Beach residence back in August 2022.

SCOOP: DOJ is dispatching the top federal prosecutor in LA, Bill Essayli, to Florida to work on a criminal investigation into the 2022 raid on Mar-a-Lago and Jack Smith’s inquiry into the classified documents found there, 3 sources told me + @joshgerstein. https://t.co/9pvuukD0zO — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) November 19, 2026

The DOJ's Mar-a-Lago investigation is part of a much larger effort to determine whether officials from the Obama and Biden eras engaged in coordinated campaigns to illegally target Trump and undermine his political career. Otherwise known as the "weaponization" of the federal government against a political opponent.

Essayli's new assignment comes at an interesting point in the investigation, which has reportedly stalled out after it struggled to gain traction. As RedState reported, Jason Reding Quiñones, the U.S. attorney in South Florida who had been overseeing the Mar-a-Lago probe, abruptly resigned earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Essayli is dealing with a few troubles of his own at home after a federal judge recently ruled that he was unlawfully serving as Los Angeles' top federal prosecutor without having gotten Senate confirmation.

Despite that ruling, Essayli is expected to continue overseeing the Los Angeles office while also working on his new assignment in Florida.

Essayli will also reportedly be lending a hand with the investigation into former Special Counsel Jack Smith’s handling of the classified documents case against Trump. President Trump likes to "reward" his closest allies with an extra gig or two, it would seem.

Editor's Note: This article was updated post-publication for clarity.

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