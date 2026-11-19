Since the new James Bond is very much in the news, let’s apply a James Bond trope to the 2026 elections.

There comes a time in every James Bond adventure when the villain has Bond trapped in supposedly inescapable bonds. The villain then delights in bragging about his fiendish plot before leaving Bond to die a ghastly death. Which never happens, as James Bond inevitably escapes and foils the villain’s plans. This trope is so common that in the Austin Powers spoofs, Mike Myers ridiculed just how silly it (supposedly) was.

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But I think Ian Fleming was on to something. The Bond villains are very intelligent, but they are also incredibly arrogant. They love exposing their superiority to the common folk. They also delighted in taunting their enemies.

Which brings me neatly to Van Jones, a Democrat opinion leader on television. On CNN, Jones explained:

"How did we win the narrative on affordability?... There’s something called the American Accountability Network. Tens of thousands of online humans — not bots — coordinated to make the affordability message a winning message online. 32.5 million people hit on Instagram every day, 88.8 million hit on Twitter, X every single day. And 185 million hits on Facebook every single day. And they never figured it out. The Republicans could not understand. It wasn’t bots, it was actual human beings. The most effective online organizing campaign … flew under the radar screen. Driving the kitchen table affordability message and tying that to Democrats on a positive and Republicans on a negative."

This network seems to have been very effective; according to the facts, there really wasn’t an affordability crisis.

I also suspect that Mr. Jones is downplaying the full scope of the Democrat network, as they didn’t just limit themselves to messaging on affordability.

Like in 2020, I think the Democrats and their allies “rigged” the 2026 election. The term “rigged” comes from Mollie Hemingway, who wrote a book stating “that the 2020 U.S. presidential election was heavily influenced not necessarily by traditional voter fraud at the ballot box, but through a coordinated, systemic effort by institutional powers to alter election laws and control information.” I think there is evidence that this has happened again in 2026, and that the Democrats and their allies used this to – at the very least – pad their margins.

In 2021, the Democrats also bragged about their 2020 rigging.

In 2026, we have already discussed the Democrat machinations in Alaska and the Indy Imitation Game.

About the American Accountability Network, Glenn Beck’s team investigated:

Behind the American Accountability Network is an interconnected web of longtime left-wing operatives, powerful labor unions, Democratic strategists, and progressive nonprofits. The organizing infrastructure stretches back …to 2018. Its president, Heather Booth…The network has worked with organizations including the AFL-CIO, SEIU, MoveOn, and the DNC…Public filings show the network gave $25,000 to American Family Voices, a nonprofit that shares its Washington address. That organization previously received $400,000 from George Soros’ Open Society Action Fund.

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This should all sound familiar to you. In 2025, Zohran Mamdani won the mayor’s office of New York City amid allegations of similar behind-the-scenes political maneuvering, in both the primary and the general election. The most explosive and serious charge (per a report by White Collar Fraud) was that the Mamdani campaign allegedly benefited from a network of Soros-linked nonprofits that received more than $40 million in funding, as part of a purported scheme that may have violated federal tax laws.

What could make some of these operations illegal is the involvement of tax-exempt charities in partisan campaigning. While certain nonprofits can legally engage in political activity, 501(c)(3) charities cannot use their tax-exempt resources to support or oppose candidates. Whether these organizations crossed that line deserves scrutiny.

A good example of how effective this network was occurred in Texas. In that state, the Democrats produced an additional 400,000 voters over Kamala Harris’ total in the presidential race of 2024.

These leftist nonprofits didn’t just find and turn out Democrat voters. They also tried to suppress Republicans:

CNN: Millions in secret money fueled a last-minute campaign to turn conservatives against Republican candidates… In the final weeks of the 2026 midterms, Republican candidates across the country began to face an unusual line of attack…many of them were accused of being insufficiently conservative … A cascade of robocalls and text messages warned that Republicans on the ballot had betrayed conservative principles. Political mailers accused GOP candidates of embracing liberal policies.

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I experienced the latter firsthand, campaigning for Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (PA-07). I saw physical literature from a supposedly pro-life organization called “Patriotic Duty Initiative.” This organization dropped this lit, and sent out texts to me and others, attacking Rep. Mackenzie for not being pro-life. This occurred in the last month of the general election campaign, when the pro-life Mackenzie was only being opposed by a Bernie Bro extreme pro-choicer named Bob Brooks.









I strongly suspect there will be more evidence of the rigging. For example, the price of gasoline has dropped precipitously since the election. The more recent prices might have resulted in a D+9 instead of a D+14 electorate, with 5 Senators, 4 governors, and 20 House Republicans saved.

Now, some of the rigging schemes may be shown to be illegal and may result in prosecutions. But others – probably most – will skate by, as the GOP has always been unwilling to even attempt to punish Democrat election malefactors. The Republicans did nothing substantial to stop a rigging of the 2008 Senate race in Minnesota.

What the GOP really needs to do now, however, is to immediately create its own version of rigging schemes for the next elections. As we saw in 2026, the election was decided before Labor Day, before the GOP had even started spending its substantial monetary edge.

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In 2028, it would be nice if the Republicans would stop being “The Stupid Party,” just this one time.

Part 5 on The Aftermath is Coming…

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