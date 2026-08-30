Remarks From Whitehouse and Raskin in Iowa Just Provided an Even Bigger Reason to Vote for the GOP

If you need one more reason to vote against the Democrats in November, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD-08) just provided another one.

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They were both in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday to stump for the Democrat candidates at the 2026 Polk County Steak Fry.

Whitehouse said that they "need to clean up the mess at the Supreme Court," that the Court needed to be investigated, and he also wanted to see retroactive term limits.

He said if they win, he would be the Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and that Raskin would be the head of the House Judiciary Committee. Let's listen as Whitehouse explains how the two of them are already plotting and getting together monthly to plan the investigations they would like to conduct.

🚨 Sheldon Whitehouse says that if Dems win the Senate and he becomes Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, he will immediately launch an endless series of witch hunts against the Supreme Court's conservative justices:



"We are going to turn a lot of attention right away on the… pic.twitter.com/4QWG6rqTPB — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 30, 2026

He said that Republicans might be able to block subpoenas from him, but they can't block those that might come from Raskin. "We're working together, we can do twice the work," he contended.

You mean you can waste twice the time and money conducting witch hunts to attack the Court, rather than doing anything productive for the American people. That's what they would be spending their time on if they won back the majority in both chambers.

"We are going to turn a lot of attention right away on the Supreme Court," he promised, claiming the Court had been "captured by a bunch of creepy right-wing billionaires."

Then Raskin spoke and claimed that they were “the only party in America that will stand up to your right to vote" and "the party that stands up for constitutional democracy and freedom for everybody in America.” That's hilarious given he's saying that even as they were attacking the Supreme Court and the Democrats aren't protecting the security of the vote with the SAVE America Act.

Jamie Raskin describes SCOTUS as President Trump's "gerrymandered Supreme Court."



Would love for him to explain how that works. pic.twitter.com/ttzrYy1agj — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 30, 2026

He agreed with Whitehouse’s call for term limits for the Supreme Court, and falsely described the Court as "gerrymandered, stacked, and packed."

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Um, my guy? You can't "gerrymander" the Supreme Court. Moreover, it's you guys, the Democrats, who want to "pack" the Supreme Court once they get back power. It's not the Republicans. The Republicans didn't "pack" anything. Democrats have been chomping at the bit to pack the Court for a long time. So he's condemning that term, yet they want to do it.

At this point, they're just making things up and using inflammatory language that doesn't even apply to whip up their base and get them out to vote. They don't care about reality or what's best for the country. To them, the Supreme Court isn't under their control, so that has to change. And if they were able to, they'd pack the Court to achieve their political ends. And then the very point of the Supreme Court not being politically controlled and being independent would fall.

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