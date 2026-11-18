The House Democrats wasted no time letting Americans know that they are ready to throw open the floodgates to illegal immigration again.

And they are starting by sending a message to all of the immigrants in America with deportation orders that they have their back.

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If the Democrats get their way, those foreigners aren't going anywhere. After all, they are a core piece of their socialist plans to "fundamentally transform" America... into something that isn't America.

According to an ABC News report published Wednesday, Rep. Lateefah Simon (D-CA) plans to introduce legislation on Thursday that would allow certain illegal immigrants with final deportation orders to remain in the United States and eventually qualify for green cards.

The proposal, called the "Protect Our Neighbors Act," would establish a 10-year expiration date for final orders of removal involving individuals who have remained continuously in the United States and have no criminal convictions. Under current law, final removal orders do not automatically expire, even when immigration authorities have not carried them out for decades.

Fellow California Democrats John Garamendi, Zoe Lofgren and Juan Vargas are serving as co-sponsors. The bill marks an early attempt to reshape federal immigration enforcement following the party's midterm election victories.

A final order of removal is issued after immigration authorities or an immigration judge determine that a noncitizen must leave the United States. The order becomes final once administrative appeals have been exhausted or the deadline to appeal has passed.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement can then carry out the deportation, although enforcement may be delayed by litigation, administrative decisions or other circumstances.

The legislation would change that arrangement by allowing qualifying removal orders to expire after 10 years. An immigration judge could renew an expired order only upon a showing of "clear and convincing evidence" that there was significant cause for the enforcement delay unrelated to administrative or funding problems, and that renewal would serve the public interest based on new evidence.

Immigrants whose removal orders have expired would also become eligible for a pathway to lawful permanent residency, commonly known as a green card. The proposal would not automatically grant citizenship but could allow qualifying individuals to pursue legal residency despite previously having been ordered deported.

The potential scope of the legislation has gotten attention because of the number of people currently living in the country with outstanding deportation orders.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin noted Wednesday that former acting ICE Director Todd Lyons testified before Congress in February that more than 1.6 million illegal immigrants in the United States had final orders of removal.

The proposal comes as Trump has signaled an interest in negotiating immigration legislation with Democrats following the midterms. In a recent interview with CBS's "60 Minutes," the president said he would "love to do something on immigration" with congressional Democrats.

Trump also claimed that aspects of his administration's deportation agenda may have hurt Republicans politically during the elections.

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Following his November 8 appearance on CBS's "60 Minutes," Trump clarified his position at a White House press conference. "We have a very strong deportation policy. There's no amnesty, no anything, we keep that," he told reporters. Trump acknowledged that some illegal immigrants had obtained jobs, become productive members of their communities and even paid taxes.

Nevertheless, he insisted, "There won't be amnesty," adding, "My policy hasn't changed."

The Associated Press reported that Trump's remarks amounted to a rejection of any immigration agreement containing amnesty, despite his earlier expressions of openness to negotiations.

Democrats are scheduled to take control of both the House and Senate in January, giving them direction over immigration legislation and congressional oversight of federal enforcement agencies.

Any eventual legislation would still require passage through both chambers and the president's signature, unless Congress could assemble sufficient support to override a veto.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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