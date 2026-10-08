Terrorism Fears Skyrocket After Two Men Breach Sensitive US-NATO Intelligence Base in U.K.

It's happened again.

British counterterrorism officials are investigating after two Latvian nationals allegedly attempted to gain access to RAF Molesworth, military installation used by both the United States and NATO. This comes just weeks after several men were arrested as they attempted to breach RAF Fairford, which was housing a fleet of American B-1 bombers at the time.

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The two Latvians, aged 36 and 32, were found inside the perimeter of the base in Cambridgeshire around 2 AM local time on Thursday by Ministry of Defence Police who were patrolling the area after finding an abandoned vehicle near the base a few hours earlier. The police eventually found a small "breach" in the fencing around Molesworth, then subsequently located and arrested the men on suspicion of trespassing on a prohibited site and criminal damage.

Things quickly escalated from there.

Counter Terrorism Policing announced Thursday that the pair had been arrested on suspicion of violating Section 4 of Britain's National Security Act 2023 – specifically, “entering a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the UK.”

🚨 BREAKING: Two Latvian nationals have been arrested inside RAF Molesworth and are now being held under the National Security Act. • It is a facility under the control of the United States Air Force, and is one of two RAF stations in Cambridgeshire currently used by the United States Air Forces in Europe • The men, aged 36 and 32 and living in the UK, were found at about 2am on 8 October after Ministry of Defence Police spotted an abandoned vehicle during a patrol. Cambridgeshire Police helped search the site. A small breach in the perimeter fence was found. • They were first arrested on suspicion of trespass on a prohibited site and criminal damage, then further arrested under section 4 of the National Security Act 2023, which covers entering a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the UK. Both remain in custody. — The Mercian (@TheMercianNews) October 8, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Two Latvian nationals have been arrested inside RAF Molesworth and are now being held under the National Security Act. • It is a facility under the control of the United States Air Force, and is one of two RAF stations in Cambridgeshire currently used by the United States Air Forces in Europe • The men, aged 36 and 32 and living in the UK, were found at about 2am on 8 October after Ministry of Defence Police spotted an abandoned vehicle during a patrol. Cambridgeshire Police helped search the site. A small breach in the perimeter fence was found. • They were first arrested on suspicion of trespass on a prohibited site and criminal damage, then further arrested under section 4 of the National Security Act 2023, which covers entering a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the UK. Both remain in custody.

The men are reportedly still in custody as law enforcement searches two homes in the Peterborough area.

Concerningly, RAF Molesworth hosts highly-sensitive U.S. and NATO intelligence operations, including the U.S. European Command's Joint Intelligence Operations Center Europe Analytic Center (USEUCOM). USEUCOM described the installation in 2024 as the site of a new Joint Intelligence Analysis Complex designed to consolidate roughly 1,700 personnel and enhance U.S. intelligence capabilities in Europe.

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This latest incident comes as the world still awaits answers about what happened at RAF Fairford on September 27. As RedState previously reported, a total of eight men have been arrested in connection with that event, but most of them have since been released on bail.

Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said investigators are aware of the “heightened interest and concern around military sites,” but added that “at this stage there is nothing to suggest this incident is connected to the events at RAF Fairford last week.”

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