A year ago, things looked awfully different in Venezuela.

Socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro was still in power and drug cartels were still wreaking havoc all across the Western Hemisphere.

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Fast forward to Wednesday, however, and you'll find Secretary of War Pete Hegseth standing in Caracas and announcing that the United States and Venezuela have, somewhat incredibly, now become military partners.

One year ago today Maduro stood on a stage and yelled “Come and get me.” Secretary Hegseth: “Well, we answered that call.” 🔥 https://t.co/JGxGwjnNWo — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 18, 2026

"Venezuela has gone from our most aggressive regional threat to a compliant security partner on its way to rebuilding its military alongside the United States," Hegseth declared.

It's hard to deny that a remarkable turnaround has taken place in Venezuela, especially when you remember that it was a mere 10 months that American special forces swept into Caracas and captured Maduro in a danger-filled nighttime operation.

And now the U.S. is preparing to help rebuild Venezuela's military, with this new defense cooperation agreement that includes joint training exercises and intelligence sharing.

Hegseth also delivered a stark warning to narco-terrorists who are operating throughout the region.

"You cannot have a nation without borders," he said. "The United States will not allow narco-terrorists to threaten Americans, erode our borders, nor run rampant through the Western Hemisphere."

"That is the Donroe Doctrine."

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in Venezuela: "Venezuela has gone from our most aggressive regional threat to a compliant security partner on its way to rebuilding its military alongside the United States." "You cannot have a nation without borders...the United States will not allow narco-terrorists to threaten Americans, erode our borders, nor run rampant through the Western Hemisphere. That is the donroe doctrine." — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 18, 2026

As RedState previously reported, Trump's Donroe Doctrine embraces the historic Monroe Doctrine, but takes it one step further by making it clear that the U.S. will assert its influence throughout the Western Hemisphere when confronting drug cartels and hostile foreign powers.

And Venezuela is a shining example of the Donroe Doctrine in action. Simply put, a country that was once firmly aligned with America's adversaries is now working alongside the U.S. to bring stability to the region.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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