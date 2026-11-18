Democrats have been salivating over getting power and are already talking about the potential people whom they will pursue with investigations once they take control of the House and Senate in January.

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One whose name has been thrown around a lot is Elon Musk. I mean, who cares if he does amazing things that help the world, like helping the blind see and catching Starship with massive chopsticks to help facilitate interplanetary travel? Democrats have already said they want to investigate him.

As we reported, NewsNation's Katie Pavlich put Texas state representative Gene Wu, the current Democrat Minority Leader of the Texas House, on the spot in a recent interview. He was speaking about Musk being prosecuted for potential crimes, so she asked him to name a specific crime. That's where he had trouble.

Texas Rep. Gene Wu says Elon Musk should be prosecuted for “crimes,” then gets his bluff called when Katie Pavlich asks him to name a single one.



Pavlich gave him three chances. He had nothing.



PAVLICH: “Can you give us some of the examples of [...] what you think that those… pic.twitter.com/ulvAUxBqjm — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 18, 2026

Not only did he have trouble naming a specific crime, but he also accused Gov. Greg Abbott (R) of "hiding the evidence" of these imaginary crimes. This was seriously unhinged.

Pavlich raised the Scott Galloway comment about executing the Rosenbergs and comparing Elon to them. Wu bizarrely claimed he heard conservatives do worse to Bud Light cans. Huh, what? Conservatives shooting up Bud Light cans that they buy because they don't like Bud Light are worse than implying Musk should be executed? That's just twisted.

Now Elon has fired back during a call with Andrew Ross Sorkin as part of The New York Times' Dealbook Summit on Wednesday. He spoke about the Texas Democrat who thinks he should be pursued for crimes, but couldn't name the crime.

🚨 BREAKING: Elon Musk just MIC DROPPED the Democrats planning to launch lawfare against him



"They're trying to channel Beria from Stalin! 'Show me the man, I'll show you the crime!'"



"I don't need a pardon because I haven't committed ANY CRIMES."



"[A Texas Democrat] said I… pic.twitter.com/xHXZOehs24 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 18, 2026

Musk said that was like channeling the thought of Lavrentiy Beria and the concept of "Show me the man, I'll show you the crime!"

He said he didn't need a pardon because he hadn't "committed any crimes." "Hopefully, in this country, you still need to do an actual crime before you go to prison. You know, aspirationally, that should be how it works," he stressed to the laughter of the audience. "It really needs to be first crime, then prison."

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Now he's right; that's telling them. Democrats are unhinged when it comes to him, and pursuing the man versus pursuing the crime is never the way it should be done. Defending free speech or donating to Republicans is not a crime, at least not officially yet in the United States. All this from the party that claims to care about "democracy."

However, Musk should take the pardon - he should never assume that just because he's innocent and has done nothing will protect him from the Democrats in Congress. We've seen what Democrats can do with what was done to President Donald Trump.

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