‘Major Incident’ Declared After Explosives Arrests Near Base Used by US Forces

There has been a "major incident" in the U.K. that may have been aimed at U.S. forces.

BREAKING: Major incident declared and number of properties evacuated in Gloucestershire after men arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act.https://t.co/bvcwRBh8HP pic.twitter.com/lpBj6ePvEw — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 27, 2026

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Multiple men were arrested.

U.K. police say they arrested multiple suspects for offenses under the "Explosives Act" near a U.S. airbase in southwest England on Sunday. Gloucestershire Police say the arrests took place just two miles from RAF Fairford, which hosts U.S. Air Force assets. The U.S. has recently used the base in operations relating to the war in Iran. "A number of properties are currently being evacuated in the Whelford area following the declaration of a major incident," Gloucestershire Police said in a statement. "It follows the arrest of several men on suspicion of offenses under the explosives act." "The Army's specialist explosive ordnance disposal team are currently examining a number of vehicles."

Police said they believed the incident was now contained.



The base has been a key hub for American air operations, including heavy bombers such as the B-1 Lancer and B-52 Stratofortress. It hosts the 501st Combat Support Wing.



You can see vans being investigated here by what looks like a bomb unit.

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There were also pictures, purportedly taken of the men, stripped to the waist, that you can see here.

The 48th Fighter Wing — an American unit based at RAF Lakenheath in eastern England — told ABC News in a statement that while they were "unable to discuss specific force protection measures" because of "operational security," they were taking measures.

"We constantly assess a variety of factors that determine what measures are implemented or modified. Please be assured that the Tri-Base area (RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall, and RAF Feltwell) remains vigilant and will take appropriate action to ensure the safety and security of U.S. service members, U.S. and U.K. civilians, contractors, and their families," the statement said.

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