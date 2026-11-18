On Tuesday, Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee for his confirmation hearing to become the permanent Secretary of the Navy.

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Cao has an amazing history as a former refugee from Vietnam, with all that he has achieved since then. He had to deal with a variety of bad questions from the Democrats. As we reported, he just put paid to the questions of people like Sen. Maizie Hirono (D-HI) and Sen. Tammie Duckworth (D-IL).

Then there was Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who tried to go after him over the math of maintaining the naval blockade against the Iranian regime in the Strait of Hormuz.

🚨 JUST IN: Trump Navy Secretary nominee Hung Cao just DROPPED this response at insufferable Sen. Elizabeth Warren CAO: Losing the Strait is even worse. WARREN: The blockade costs $32.5M a day! CAO: Let me do some quick Asian math in my head. About $30B so far. WARREN: *Keeps raging* This patriot is keeping his composure under one of the most angry and deranged Senators in Congress! Confirm him NOW! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 17, 2026

But Cao had a little fun with Warren's numbers, quipping, “Let me do some quick Asian math in my head,” before estimating the blockade's cost at roughly $30 billion.

Cao told her what the rough cost was, but she acted like he hadn't answered the question and tried to talk over him. He reminded her the cost of not keeping the Strait open would be even worse. She tried to deflect around that because it didn't fit the narrative she was trying to pitch.

How much more would it have cost us if they got a nuclear weapon and then we couldn't respond if they blocked off the Strait? How much more would it have cost if they shot off that nuclear weapon at us at one of our bases in Europe?

Then, too, she lies about "Republicans slashing healthcare" and talks about how many "student loans" that could pay off. Well, the government isn't supposed to pay off student loans that private citizens commit to paying off. The fact that she thinks that should take place over national security — the actual constitutional responsibility of the federal government tells us how out of whack her priorities are as a senator.

Cao was unflappable through it all.

But can we point out that Warren has been all in for that almost $200 billion in aid to Ukraine? Where was her thought as to the "student loans" she could pay for with that? She doesn't seem at all offended by that, and she's always voting to approve it. And that wasn't for the defense of the United States or in support of our own actions, as this was against the Iranian regime. She thinks we "shouldn't spend another cent" for our own interests, against a nation that has threatened us and killed Americans for 47 years, but we should continue to pour out money to Ukraine. She can't square that circle. And this was the Senate Armed Services Committee, not the "Let Us Pontificate About Leftist Agenda Items That Don't Have to Do With the Armed Services Committee."

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