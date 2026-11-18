Trump Derangement Syndrome is a serious illness.

Democrats are so intent on their hatred of President Donald Trump that it frequently blinds them to reality and even to their own ignorance.

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Case in point: Amy McGrath, the Democrat who was so bad she lost in a race against Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), despite having a ton of cash backing her, in 2020.

But she revealed a good reason why the voters of Kentucky may have rejected her on Tuesday when she commented on a picture of Trump abroad in the Philippines. She posted something that has to be one of the most embarrassing things posted by a Democrat — and that's saying something.

I genuinely thought this image was fake. It’s not. The President of the United States waving American and Russian flags together. Absolutely embarrassing. — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) November 18, 2026

I genuinely thought this image was fake. It’s not. The President of the United States waving American and Russian flags together. Absolutely embarrassing.

Now, of course, that post is embarrassing. But not for Trump. That flag is the flag of the Philippines, not Russia. Trump was holding it out of respect, because it had been given to him by a child who was helping to greet him when he came off his plane.

But it's wild that McGrath says this, after having served in the Marines and retired as a lieutenant colonel. She ran for the Senate and doesn't even have that much basic understanding to be able to identify what a Russian flag is? She's talking about the president being embarrassing?

But this is where Democrats are, at this point, not seeing their own issues because they are so concentrated on attacking Trump.

McGrath got nailed by a Community Note.

The photo shows President Donald Trump waving the U.S. flag and the Philippine flag, not the Russian flag, after arriving in Manila, Philippines:

People had an absolute field day going off on McGrath.

Hey genius - he’s in the Philippines. — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 18, 2026

That's a Filipino flag, you dope. Because the President is currently in the Philippines. — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 18, 2026

Less that 4 hrs before this tweet, this woman did a post about how everyone else is dumb, yet here’s what she’s bringing to the table. https://t.co/JGLLZV2Bdh — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 18, 2026

Since McGrath didn't even win, she didn't even make the "B team." Just like her erroneous post about the flag, she also leaves out information in that post Mary Katherine Ham was quoting, such as Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's years of military service and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin serving in the Senate. And she makes a classist, classless attack on plumbers.

So much for caring about workers.

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