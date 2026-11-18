While Senate Democrats kicked off the lame duck session with Dems in Disarray-style infighting over who would be the majority leader in the incoming Congress, Senate Republicans have used the opportunity to try to push through about two dozen federal judicial nominees while they still have the power to do so.

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As of Tuesday, 11 judicial and executive nominees had advanced from the Senate Judiciary Committee, and on Wednesday, seven more were up for debate during a committee hearing.

Towards the end of it, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), who is rumored to be considering a 2028 presidential run, grandstanded for the cameras in a predictable moment, chiding Republicans for trying to push through the nominations in the lame duck session for what he called "short-term political gain at the cost of the enduring strength of our institutions."

Booker then feigned sympathy for the nominees, acting as though the way the process was playing out would be a Republican-created "cloud" on their judicial record:

It's disappointing to me. I've watched time and time again the erosion of this institution and the erosion of this committee, and this is clearly one of them. God bless each and every one of you, and your families that are behind you. Thank you for your years and careers of service. I'm sorry that you're going to be appointed to the bench under the cloud that's been created by this committee.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who is also rumored to be exploring a 2028 presidential bid, was having none of Booker's dramatics, and blasted him, pointing to what Senate Democrats did during the 2024 lame duck session:

You know, there's an old adage that hypocrisy is the tribute that vice pays to virtue. This committee has just been treated with a passionate lecture from Sen. Booker that, just like Captain Renault in Casablanca, he is shocked, shocked to find gambling in this institution. He cannot believe that a Republican Senate would be confirming judges nominated by a Republican president in the lame duck after an election. You know, you don't need a particularly long memory to recognize the hypocrisy in what Sen. Booker said. Just two years ago, in 2024, there was a Democrat by the name of Joseph Robinette Biden who was in the White House. Just two years ago, in 2024, there was an election in which the American people overwhelmingly voted to throw the Democrats out of the White House, the House, and the Senate. They elected a Republican president, they elected a Republican Senate, they elected a Republican House, and the Democrat Party was resoundingly repudiated just two years ago.

Cruz went on to explain what happened next:

And what did the same Senate Democrats who just gave us sanctimonious speeches do? They rammed through 22 federal judges in November and December before leaving. By the way, my friend from New Jersey also said, "This is not a left or right thing. We need to stand up." Sen. Booker and every other Democrat on this committee, I believe, voted for all 22 of those judges. That is called the operation of democracy, and that is called our constitutional system in which presidents appoint, or nominate, judges and the Senate provides advice and consent.

Watch:

WOW: Sen. Ted Cruz TORCHES Democrats for BLATANT Hypocrisy Senator Cory Booker: “It's disappointing to me. I've watched time and time again the erosion of this institution and the erosion of this committee, and this is clearly one of them. God bless each and every one of you, and your families that are behind you. Thank you for your years and careers of service. I'm sorry that you're going to be appointed to the bench under the cloud that's been created by this committee.” Senator Ted Cruz: “You know, there's an old adage that hypocrisy is the tribute that vice pays to virtue. This committee has just been treated with a passionate lecture from Senator Booker that, just like Captain Renault in Casablanca, he is shocked, shocked to find gambling in this institution. He cannot believe that a Republican Senate would be confirming judges nominated by a Republican President in the lame duck after an election. You know, you don't need a particularly long memory to recognize the hypocrisy in what Senator Booker said. Just two years ago, in 2024, there was a Democrat by the name of Joseph Robinette Biden who was in the White House. Just two years ago, in 2024, there was an election in which the American people overwhelmingly voted to throw the Democrats out of the White House, the House, and the Senate. They elected a Republican President, they elected a Republican Senate, they elected a Republican House, and the Democrat Party was resoundingly repudiated just two years ago. And what did the same Senate Democrats who just gave us sanctimonious speeches do? They rammed through 22 federal judges in November and December before leaving. By the way, my friend from New Jersey also said, "This is not a left or right thing. We need to stand up." Senator Booker, and every other Democrat on this committee, I believe, voted for all 22 of those judges. That is called the operation of democracy, and that is called our constitutional system in which presidents appoint, or nominate, judges and the Senate provides advice and consent.” — Team Cruz (@TeamTedCruz) November 18, 2026

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Both Cruz and Booker have become known over the years for their sparring matches during judicial confirmation hearings, and this could very well be a preview of what we'd see in 2028 in the event they run again and win their respective party's nomination. But absent that, any day when Cory Booker's stunts and Democrat Privilege get cut down to size and exposed for what they are is a good day for America.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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