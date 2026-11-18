Democrats in the incoming 120th Congress, to be seated in January, are feeling their oats. To a point, they have reason; admittedly, the 2026 midterm elections went very well for them, and they will have comfortable, although not unassailable, majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate. But they are telegraphing some of their plans; they clearly intend to use their oversight authority to launch a series of fishing expeditions into President Trump and the Trump administration itself, looking for anything to kick-start an expected Impeach-a-Palooza. To that end, they are already launching broadsides, warning Trump staffers present and past to "preserve documents" and so forth.

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The Trump administration's reply? "Not so fast, buster."

The White House on Wednesday shrugged off a series of investigative demands from House Democrats, saying the administration is under no obligation to respond to requests from members of the minority party. “Your demands do not reflect a request of the House, Senate, or a committee to which that body’s oversight authority has been delegated,” White House counsel Will Scharf wrote in a letter to Democratic lawmakers dated Wednesday and obtained by POLITICO. “As a result, Ranking Member requests in the 119th Congress do not trigger any obligation to ‘accommodate … the needs of the conflicting branches,’” the letter said. “Although some of you may (or may not) become a Chair in the 120th Congress, that does not mean that requests from the 119th Congress carry over,” he added.

This happened during President Trump's first term as well, drawing criticism from both sides of the aisle. But this time, the Trump team has an unsuspecting (and likely unaware) ally: Joe Biden.

That had to sting just a little.

Granted, this is a delaying tactic. These same Democrats who are still in the minority in the 119th Congress will, on January 3, be in the majority when the 120th Congress is seated, and they will have a few more arrows in their quivers then. But delaying tactics can be worth doing. This will give President Trump and his administration time to plan, to get on the same page, to make sure that their web-footed waterfowl are arranged in a linear fashion before the full display of Stage V Trump Derangement Syndrome goes on parade.

Because the fact is this: The Democrats are going to throw everything they can think of at the wall to see if anything sticks. And that, candidly, may hurt them. Oh, sure, there are a number of leftists who voted Democrat largely to "get Trump," but those people aren't enough to cause the kind of thing we saw in these midterms. No, a lot of people voted blue because it was costing them a hundred bucks to fill their car up with gas, and those people won't be very happy if gas stays high and Democrats are showboating in the House and Senate to try to find some gotcha to hang on the president.

Watch this, because this is just the kind of overstepping that can cost the Democrats in 2028. But 2028, mind you, is still a long way off.

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