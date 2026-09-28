Rubio Reveals Stunning News About People Who May Be Behind Fairford Incident

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has some stunning news to share about the RAF Fairford incident.

On Sunday, five men were stopped and arrested for offenses under the "Explosives Act" near RAF Fairford, an airbase in southwest England that also houses U.S. forces. Officials called it a "major incident." They evacuated residents in the neighborhood and even had a bomb disposal machine check vans related to the suspects. The U.S. has flown missions from Fairford in the military action against Iran.

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But then, in a surprising move, the men were released on bail. That's shocking, given the reports. That had a lot of people wondering what was going on here. The authorities made clear that the men were still being investigated and that they were pursuing multiple lines of inquiry, including whether this may be "actively connected by proxy or individual, either knowingly or unknowingly, working on behalf of a foreign state."

Now Rubio is commenting on that. He termed the incident a "very serious situation."

🚨 MAJOR BREAKING: Sec. Marco Rubio announces a "FOREIGN ACTOR" was involved in the planned terrorist attack on RAF Fairford base UK — 5 of the suspects are now OUT ON BAIL



"A LOT more news will come out on this."



"I have to be careful, there are some things I cannot… pic.twitter.com/K5x3FjItI1 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 29, 2026

Rubio said it was one that "clearly involves the hands of a foreign actor." He said he wouldn't "get into great detail yet." He said, beyond the release of the men, the U.K. authorities had been very helpful.

He said we had to be vigilant because "we are dealing with elements in the world, and in the case of Iran, who have openly threatened to attack American interests globally."

There's a lot more news that will come out in the days to come, Rubio said, noting there was only so much he could say right now on the matter.

So we'll have to see what else comes out, but that sure sounds like he has seen/heard significant information on "foreign actor" involvement.

We'll keep you apprised as we learn more.

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