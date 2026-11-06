Morning Minute: Send Me

Friday, November 6, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

Left Loses It After MLB All-Star Calls Out El-Sayed and Sharia: Team Instantly Distances Itself

Now, the Left smells blood in the water, and they're not going to let criticism of radical Islam stand anymore.

Democrats Just Quietly Won the Power to Sideline the Electoral College by 2028

Axios is reporting that “sweeping statehouse gains” have “opened a path to effectively replacing the Electoral College with a national popular vote in time for the 2028 presidential election."

Rubio Weighs in on Whether He's Leaving Admin With the Perfect Answer

Rubio has also made it clear he isn't running in 2028, if Vice President JD Vance decides to run. He said he isn't interested in talking about 2028. “I literally will not talk about 2028 anymore,” he said. “I just won’t do it.”

Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — Did Idaho Pick 'Evilest' State Gun Possible, or Does Someone Need a Nap?

I get that thinking having a state gun is dumb. I think it's kind of a non-issue sort of thing, but if Georgia were to get its crap straight and get to the point again where we have a similar vote, I'll have an opinion and probably be insufferable about why I'm right. I can understand that point of view, but I'm not going to agree with it.

HotAir — I Dug Into the Exit Polls, and Vance Is Not Entirely Right

Given the heat, I wondered...how good is Vance's analysis? After all, J.D. wrapped his manifesto in the trappings of a poll analysis and attributed his argument to one of the smartest pollsters he knows, so how well did that analysis match up with what voters actually said at the polls when asked?

PJ Media — This Is How Pelosi Ends: Not With a Bang but With a Weirdo

As a former San Francisco resident, I can tell you that Weiner is the kind of guy you'd expect to see wearing minimalist black leather attire at some Castro St. pride parade, not walking the halls of Congress.

Townhall — The Real Target Behind the Dems' Impeachment Threats Against Hegseth Is Hardly a Surprise

War is coming. It was already here. That’s why we can’t pout or surrender following a horrible Tuesday night.

Twitchy — MATH IS HARD! Martha MacCallum Makes DSA Leader SQUIRM Asking Her a Very Simple Question (WATCH)

The idea is STUPID. But you all knew that already.

WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

Alright. We've made it to the end of Election Week. Still don't know the outcome in the Mississippi and Alaska Senate races and several House races, but, obviously, a seismic shakeup of the congressional dynamic. Next week, the critters will all be back in the Swamp to paddle through the lame duck session. One thing I can guarantee: It'll be...interesting.

In the meantime, some critter updates:

Raskin Lets Cat Out of the Bag About How Far Democrat Targeting With Subpoenas May Go

GOP Chairmen Want Answers From Nvidia’s Jensen Huang After Alleged Chinese Spy Plot

White House What's Up

President Trump’s schedule for Friday includes:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

10:30 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Pre-Tape Interview — The White House

11:30 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

12:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

1:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Diwali Celebration — Oval Office

— THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Cape Canaveral, Florida — The White House

— THE PRESIDENT arrives at Cape Canaveral, Florida — Cape Canaveral, Florida

6:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks — John F. Kennedy Space Center

— THE PRESIDENT departs Cape Canaveral, Florida en route to Palm Beach, Florida — Cape Canaveral, Florida

— THE PRESIDENT arrives in Palm Beach, Florida — Palm Beach, Florida

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President Trump’s schedule for Saturday includes:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — Palm Beach, Florida

6:30 PM EST — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Palm Beach, Florida

He'll return to the White House on Sunday evening.

Also on Saturday, First Lady Melania Trump will be in Louisiana to establish a Fostering the Future Endowment Fund with Louisiana State University. Following that, she'll attend the LSU-Alabama football game.

Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Admin. Environmental Protection Agency - Lee Zeldin — Zeldin recently shared how the EPA is "approving a first-of-its-kind air quality rule that will enable the building and expansion of manufacturing, power plants, and other critical industries without increasing emissions in Maricopa County, Arizona."

By finalizing a cutting-edge air quality program plan today in Maricopa County, Arizona (known as “Rule 205”), the Trump EPA is empowering Arizona businesses to contribute to the state’s economy and provide good-paying jobs in a way that is SAFE and protects human health. https://t.co/LfuOdHNMYB — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) November 5, 2026

Full Court Press...

✅ In Hecox v. Little (transgender participation in women's sports), the Ninth Circuit VACATES a preliminary injunction against Idaho's Fairness in Women's Sports Act and REMANDS for dismissal as moot, following SCOTUS's June reversal and finding that the plaintiff's stated intention to re-enroll at Boise State lacks sufficient concrete support.

❌ In Lemmon v. Trump / District of Columbia v. National Park Service (Trump triumphal arch), Judge Tanya Chutkan (D.C.) GRANTS a temporary restraining order halting construction of the proposed 250-foot arch near Arlington National Cemetery, finding that D.C. and Virginia are likely to succeed in their claim that the project lacks congressional authorization required by the Commemorative Works Act.

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COMING ATTRACTIONS

As noted above, President Trump will deliver remarks at the UP Summit in Cape Canaveral, Florida, later today. He is set to travel to the Philippines and China in mid-November, and in December, he'll head to Miami, Florida, for the G20 Leaders' Summit.

Also, SCOTUS will hear additional oral arguments Monday and Tuesday of next week.

MORNING MUSING

I'm an optimist by nature. I'm thankful for that — life can be challenging enough without having to navigate it with a rain cloud over your head. That probably ties into my love of Summer and sun. We're in the gloomy days now — it's November, and the temps are dropping. I've surrendered my beloved flip-flops to their storage bin and the skies have been appropriately cloudy all week.

I've made an effort to find the silver linings where I can and to keep my chin up. But sometimes it all even gets to me. Which is kind of where I was this morning — feeling at a bit of a loss as to what I can do. I don't like feeling helpless. I'm a doer.

And then, clear as day (in my mind), I heard a verse from Isaiah:

"Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, ‘Whom shall I send? And who will go for us?’ And I said, ‘Here am I. Send me!’" — Isaiah 6:8 — Susie Moore ⚾️🌻🐶 (@SmoosieQ) November 6, 2026

And I realized I don't have to have all the answers right now. I just need to put my faith where it rightly belongs and ask the Lord to lead me in the direction(s) I need to go. So that's what I'm doing.

LIGHTER FARE

Usually, they're not so blatant about it...

Welcome to the great meow cult..🐈🐾😅 — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) November 5, 2026

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