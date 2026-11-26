The legal battle between the Trump administration and Disney took another turn Wednesday, with a federal judge putting the brakes on the Federal Communications Commission's review of broadcast licenses for eight of its ABC television stations.

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U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan, an appointee of former President Joe Biden, issued a preliminary injunction blocking the FCC from proceeding with its early review of the licenses while Disney's lawsuit plays out in court.

“This is not a close case,” AliKhan wrote in her 45-page decision.

The judge also denied the FCC's motion to dismiss Disney's lawsuit.

At issue is FCC Chairman Brendan Carr's decision in April to order eight ABC-owned television stations to submit applications for the renewal of their broadcast licenses several years ahead of schedule.

The affected stations operate in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, San Francisco, Fresno, and Durham, North Carolina.

Carr maintained that the accelerated license review was related to an ongoing investigation into Disney's diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices.

But another aspect of the controversy involves ABC's late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

President Donald Trump called for Kimmel's firing in April after the comedian referred to First Lady Melania Trump as having the glow of an “expectant widow” in a distasteful skit that aired shortly before the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

As CNN reported, AliKhan took particular issue with the timing of the FCC's actions.

The judge wrote that Carr “has taken President Trump’s rhetoric as his marching orders,” adding that “it is no coincidence that President Trump criticized Mr. Kimmel’s skit on social media and the very next day defendants initiated the early license renewal proceedings.”

AliKhan concluded that Disney was likely to succeed on its First Amendment retaliation claim, finding evidence that the FCC's stated reasons for accelerating the license reviews were pretextual.

Disney had characterized the FCC's actions as an “extraordinary assault on free speech.”

But there is another dimension to the battle between Disney and the FCC that needs to be highlighted: the question of whether some of ABC's programming complies with federal election-related broadcasting rules.

As my RedState colleague Rusty Weiss reported in February, Carr has been challenging the premise that daytime talk shows such as “The View” qualify for the “bona fide news” exemption to federal equal-time requirements for political candidates.

“Congress passed the equal time provision for a very specific reason,” Carr explained at the time. “They did not want the media leads in Hollywood and in New York to put their thumbs on the scale and pick their winners and losers in primaries and general elections. That’s the point.”

My RedState colleague Nick Arama also covered the controversy surrounding Kimmel's September interview with Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico, which was moved from ABC's television broadcast to YouTube amid concerns about equal-time obligations.

How much would it cost a political campaign to purchase the kind of favorable exposure that a candidate can get from a sympathetic daytime or late-night television host?

That's become a major ongoing issue in American politics, particularly when the distinction between entertainment and political campaigning is intentionally blurred.

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As my colleague Brandon Morse noted in August, Disney's dispute with the FCC encompasses considerably more than Jimmy Kimmel's comedic sensibilities.

The FCC wasn't thrilled with Wednesday's ruling. An agency spokesperson said the decision granting Disney's motion was “wrong on the facts and wrong on the law.”

“We will continue to use our lawful authority to hold broadcasters accountable to their public interest obligations,” the spokesperson added.

It is worth noting that Wednesday's decision is a preliminary injunction, not a final resolution of the case. AliKhan also declined to grant Disney the full scope of the relief it requested, leaving the FCC's separate investigations into employment practices and equal-time compliance in place.

The bigger question of what obligations television networks have to fulfill in exchange for the privilege of broadcasting over the public airwaves remains unresolved.

Disney, like all media companies, is entitled to defend its First Amendment rights. But the American public is also entitled to ask whether federal broadcasting regulations are being abused when “entertainment-oriented programming” starts looking an awful lot like free political advertising.

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