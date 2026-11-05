GOP Chairmen Want Answers From Nvidia’s Jensen Huang After Alleged Chinese Spy Plot

The chairmen of three Republican House committees have asked Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to appear for an upcoming closed-door briefing about the company’s security protections, and his interactions with a businesswoman reportedly suspected of providing information to Chinese intelligence.

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Foreign Affairs Chairman Republican Rep. Brian Mast (FL-21), China Select Committee Chairman Republican Rep. John Moolenaar (MI-02), and Intelligence Chairman Republican Rep. Rick Crawford (AR-01) signed the November 4 letter, released Thursday. They asked that he appear on November 18 before the committee and requested confirmation or an alternative date by November 11.

NEWS: GOP chairmen want JENSEN HUANG to brief their committees on his relationship with ALICE HUANG, an alleged CHINESE ASSET MOOLENAAR, MAST and CRAWFORD all signed the letter. They want a closed-door briefing https://t.co/Hb7gvi1h5E — Diego Areas Munhoz (@Dareasmunhoz) November 5, 2026

The lawmakers want Huang to explain Nvidia’s safeguards against foreign espionage and his dealings with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang. Their letter states:

Recent reports raise significant national security concerns regarding the PRC’s access to sensitive U.S. technology and information. The issue of PRC infiltration and access to cutting-edge U.S. technology is core to the investigative work of our three committees this Congress. It is vital that Congress determines the extent to which U.S. national security has been placed at risk.

The meeting request comes after several reports that American intelligence officials suspected Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman who was formerly associated with Singapore-based cloud company Megaspeed, of passing information back to Beijing after developing a relationship with Nvidia’s CEO. Nvidia has said Jensen Huang’s interactions with her are “not unusual or unexpected.”

When asked about the allegations late last week during a press Q and A, President Donald Trump said he had not known about the rumors:

“I have a lot of respect for Jensen. I didn’t know about the specific thing, but I hope he’s going to be okay. He's a great, brilliant person, and we want to protect our brilliant people.”

Trump promised the correct officials would investigate the situation closely. Asked whether Huang would stay on as a top adviser, he said he wanted him to continue unless contrary information emerges.

Nvidia has defended its working relationship with Megaspeed and denied allegations that Nvidia's regional cloud customer shipped restricted chips back to China. A spokesperson told CNBC that it investigated and debunked those allegations in 2025.

The company also pushed back on suggestions that vendor meetings exposed sensitive information. Its spokesperson told The Telegraph:

“Meetings with customers are part of a CEO’s job; Jensen talks with thousands of customer executives every year. “Our regional cloud customers receive ordinary business information – not sensitive Nvidia trade secrets – and zero information relevant to national security.”

Nvidia said it expected the U.S. government to notify it if someone posed a threat to American industry. Megaspeed has said it complies with applicable laws and denied wrongdoing.

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The underlying intelligence allegations remain publicly unproven. Ars Technica, summarizing The New York Times investigation, reported that sources could not explain what information Alice Huang might have passed to Beijing. The report also alleged, citing unnamed sources, that Trump received an intelligence briefing about a year ago that Beijing was getting reports from someone with direct access to Huang, and that Trump was told at the time that Huang had no knowledge of it.

This is a developing story. RedState will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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