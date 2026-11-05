Rubio Weighs in on Whether He's Leaving Admin With the Perfect Answer

On Thursday, speculation started going crazy with reports that Secretary of State Marco Rubio was considering leaving the administration and planning on a 2028 run for president.

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That got a lot of people going, and they were off to the races with the speculation.

However, the Trump administration smacked down the rumors.

“This fake news is nothing more than a fabricated hoax being peddled by anonymous sources with no factual information,” White House spokesperson Beni Rae Harmony said in a statement. “Secretary Rubio is a fearless fighter for President Trump and the MAGA movement.” Meanwhile, GOP sources and UK government figures told The Independent they view Rubio as the leading candidate to succeed President Trump and expect the secretary of state to resign in an effort to “distance himself from the Iran war.” Assistant Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs Dylan Johnson called the report “completely baseless fake news from made-up anonymous ‘sources.'” “We look forward to revisiting this ‘report’ in the coming weeks to celebrate yet another humiliating own goal by The Independent,” Johnson added.

But it wasn't just administration officials. Rubio himself smacked down the reports.

Rubio said working for Trump for the duration has "always been my plan."

“I don’t know where these things come from, to be honest with you,” he said of the reports. “I love the work I’m doing,” Rubio added. “And plus I always laugh when they say he’s going to leave his job. I go, ‘Which one?’”

That goes to the meme that he's always having to take on the jobs of others who leave, in addition to his actual jobs as Secretary of State and National Security Adviser. I think we've lost count of how many memes have been made of him sitting on the couch in all the various other jobs.

Classic Rubio, making a joke to skewer the fake news. He's clearly thriving in the job.

Rubio has also made it clear he isn't running in 2028, if Vice President JD Vance decides to run. He said he isn't interested in talking about 2028. “I literally will not talk about 2028 anymore,” he said. “I just won’t do it.”

He has a lot on his plate with all his jobs and some big items, such as dealing with Cuba, a subject he would likely like to resolve, if he was able to do so. He just dropped some big sanctions on the communist networks earlier on Thursday.

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