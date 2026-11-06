Democrats Just Quietly Won the Power to Sideline the Electoral College by 2028

Democrats didn’t just pick up a few statehouses following Tuesday's midterm elections — they may have just won the power to sideline the Electoral College by 2028. If they follow through, the next president could be chosen by a nationwide popular vote instead of the system the Constitution very clearly laid out.

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Remember when we talked about Elon Musk warning that the 2026 elections could lead to a cataclysmic chain of events that leads to permanent one-party rule down the line? Yeah, this is the kind of thing we were referring to.

Axios is reporting that “sweeping statehouse gains” have “opened a path to effectively replacing the Electoral College with a national popular vote in time for the 2028 presidential election."

This is what all the State Legislatures are looking like. Dems now have the power to pass the National Voter Compact to effectively abolish the Electoral College. https://t.co/cDAIeGqRZS — Saikat Chakrabarti (@saikatc) November 4, 2026

I'll give you the CliffsNotes version of how this works:

Democrats now control the governor's office and both legislative chambers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Nevada. Already terrifying, right? If those five states sign on to a deal already on the books in 18 states and Washington, D.C., they would send their electoral votes to whoever wins the nationwide popular vote — even if their own voters chose someone else.

That deal, the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, already covers 222 electoral votes. Axios notes that it “only kicks in when participating states collectively control at least 270 electoral votes,” and that these five new Democratic trifectas “could bring the total to 283.”

In other words, they wouldn’t need a constitutional amendment, or a single red state, to change how America picks a president.

The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, as my colleague Teri Christoph has written, "should make every voter's blood boil."

"Once enough left-leaning states sign on, the mechanism is in place. At that point, voters in blue states may wake up one day and discover that the election outcome in their own state no longer determines where their electoral votes go," Christoph explained. "And that is a breathtaking betrayal of the voters."

This isn't a matter of if; it's now a matter of when. Democrats don't like any constitutional concept that checks power. They don't like rules. And if the rules prevent them from stealing power (Hillary comes to mind in 2016), then they change them. They're not feckless like the Republican majority that simply refused to nuke the filibuster and push legislation a vast majority of Americans wanted to see in the SAVE America Act.

Incidentally, y'all might as well kiss the filibuster goodbye while you're at it. It'll take weeks, tops, for them to drop that power check for the minority party.

None of this should be shocking. The Democrats have been very open about wanting to drop the Electoral College. Former presidential candidate Kamala Harris pointed to its abolition as part of her party's wish list just a few weeks ago.

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Nuts... Kamala Harris says if Democrats take back full power they will push to pack the Supreme Court with left-wing activists, abolish the Electoral College, and make DC and Puerto Rico states to add 4 more Democrat Senators. This could destroy America. https://t.co/l8F9Jk0vQx — Steve Cortes (@SteveCortes) October 15, 2026

As a New Yorker, I can't stress how bad this could be.

The Empire State is a microcosm of the necessity of the Electoral College. All of NY is controlled by small left-wing swamps when it comes to elections. Former gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, for example, lost to Hochul in 2022 despite winning 49 of New York's 62 counties.

Even with Bruce Blakeman getting embarrassingly slaughtered by Hochul on Tuesday, he still managed to paint most of the New York map red.

Election night results have Hochul up roughly 59-40 over Blakeman, a big improvement over her roughly 53-47 defeat of Zeldin four years ago. Shading in this rough insta-map shows where shifts happened. https://t.co/D0DQQXaNKA — E.J. McMahon (@EjmEj) November 4, 2026

Now extrapolate that to a map of the United States. A vast majority of red America, beholden to liberal cesspools like New York and California.

Axios says the midterm results “could give Democrats the legislative power to fundamentally change how America picks its president, potentially ending the possibility of winning the White House while losing the national popular vote.”

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The five states would still have to pass it, and the outlet claims “it’s not clear if it will be a priority,” but lawmakers in all five have already introduced bills to join.

I'll just address that right now. It'll be a priority. Only a matter of time. There's little doubt this workaround would go live just in time for 2028.

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