Raskin Lets Cat Out of the Bag About How Far Democrat Targeting With Subpoenas May Go

If anyone thought that the Democrats actually cared about "affordability," their actions since Tuesday have been disabusing people of those thoughts.

I don’t know who needs to hear this but Democrats aren’t giving you free healthcare or making gas cheaper You were conned. https://t.co/X0PecyZyCs — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 4, 2026

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We’re going to toss out subpoenas like Mardi Gras beads. — Congresswoman Analilia Mejia (@RepAnalilia) November 4, 2026

And these folks were saying what about fascism?

It's not just the Trump team that they're thinking about.

Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD-08) - the man who will likely become the chair of the House Judiciary Committee - let the cat out of the bag during an interview on MS NOW. He said they "would not hesitate to go after the private corporations" who dared to "collaborate" with President Donald Trump.

Jamie Raskin promises Democrats will be going after corporations and law firms that "collaborated," "capitulated" and "surrendered" to Trump.



Translation: We will try to destroy any company or firm that dared to work with the Trump administration. Examples must be made for… pic.twitter.com/RrpY335VoE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 5, 2026

It sounds like a disgusting attempt to go after companies or people willing to help work with Trump to do things for the American people and to frighten companies from working with him. "We've done it before, and we will absolutely do it again," Raskin promised. Then he smears a law firm, claiming they've "capitulated" and they were going to drop subpoenas on them.

There's more. According to a report in The Washington Sun:

"Senior congressional Democrats have been studying a 181-page dossier that identifies hundreds of executives and companies for them to investigate...including the biggest tech giants, artificial intelligence labs, natural gas firms, private prisons and nursing home operators, among dozens of others."

The report suggested there was some internal disagreement in Congress about how broad to go on who they pursued.

Such a thing could backfire on them big time, if the American people and private corporations view them as conducting Soviet-like efforts to go after opponents. And it might push companies further into the camp of the Republicans to stop such tactics.

But look at what's already being contemplated - they want to pause AI development and things. I'm sure China will be thrilled with this.

Top of the Democratic agenda on day 1 needs to be a pause on advanced AI development, regulation of this out of control industry, and a ban on artificial superintelligence. — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) November 4, 2026

Where is "affordability" there? I mean, besides killing jobs. This kind of attitude and the fear of what Democrats may do may have had a hand in the stock market crash that happened on Thursday as well.

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Elon Musk was just one of the many people who cast a side-eye at this hot take from Ansari, calling it sarcastically a "brave new world."

Then Ansari dropped an ominous response, "See you soon," implying they would be calling him in.

See you soon. — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) November 5, 2026

She's on the House Oversight Committee. We've already seen Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) calling to "investigate Elon Musk!" This is crazy stuff to target people like this, especially a guy who employs so many people and who has brought so much to the world. But they don't care about that.

People better open their eyes - this is who the Democrats are.

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