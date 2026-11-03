Morning Minute: Thy Will Be Done

Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

President Trump Makes Election Day Announcement That Will Dramatically Shake Up US-Israel Relations

Trump's announcement comes during a major shift in Israeli politics. Netanyahu's governing bloc suffered a major setback in Israel's October 27 election, winning just 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, according to the final vote count.

John Bolton Begs for Probation for Classified Docs Guilty Plea — but Feds Want Much, Much More

If Trump had pled guilty to sharing national security secrets with his wife and daughter, you can be quite sure that Bolton wouldn’t be showing up with his new friends on CNN to argue that he should only get probation.

'Lifelong Dem' Teamsters President Makes Shocking Endorsement

O'Brien, while a Democrat, has previously shown an openness to working with Republicans by appearing at the 2024 Republican convention to make the Teamsters' concerns clear when he wasn't invited to the Democrat convention.

Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — Three Masked Men Had a Halloween Surprise for Maryland Homeowner. He Had One for Them Too.

Again, the biggest question (assuming the homeowner's story checks out) may be whether the homeowner had a safe avenue of escape. I would argue that any time you have to present your back to an armed individual who's threatening your life, you don't have a safe way to retreat and that you can lawfully use lethal force to protect yourself. Whether prosecutors in Baltimore County see it that way, though, remains to be seen.

HotAir — Nobody Ever Pays for Enabling Criminals to Commit Crimes

Has anyone paid a price for all that damage? Will the people pushing gender ideology pay a price for the lives they have ruined? Is Alejandro Mayorkas in jail for what he did at the border? What about the judges who let criminals roam the streets free? They don't even lose elections. It's infuriating.

PJ Media — Male Voters Know Abdul El-Sayed Is 'That Guy,' Which Is Bad News for Him

In the end, it all comes down to how much men can stand listening to or watching their elected officials, and whether they feel like “being around” them. Come across as too grating, and a lot of men won’t vote, or they will vote for the other candidate whom they can tolerate better.

Townhall — Hillary Clinton Spews Insane Lies to Explain How the Dems Might Have a Bad Election Night

Lady, Trump beat you. Given the facts and what transpired, you already lost this election before the debate. Voters like your husband; they don’t like you. So take a deep breath. Enjoy retirement and the millions you guys accumulated over the years, and go away.

Twitchy — Haley Stevens Comes Out SWINGING on X and OOF, Punches Definitely Land As Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL

We get that Haley Stevens is still a Democrat even if her own party refuses to accept her, and as such, we likely disagree on just about everything. HOWEVER, the fact she is willing to call out socialism and most of all antisemitism in her own party and vote alongside Mike Rogers tells us that even if we disagree, there are still a few things we agree on.

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WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

Today's the last day of campaigning for the critters and wanna-be critters, but that's not slowing them down:

John Thune Has Some Bad News for Those of You Who Hate Changing Your Clocks

The Final Senate Polling – As Divided As Ever and 2026 Senate Race Predictions

White House What's Up

President Trump’s schedule for Tuesday includes:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

11:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — The White House

12:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — The White House

1:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT meets with the U.S. Ambassador to the Portuguese Republic — Oval Office

2:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

4:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Signing Time — Oval Office

7:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in an Election Night Viewing Reception — East Room

Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Sec. Education - Linda McMahon — McMahon recently weighed in on the troubling incident at the University of Michigan involving the rabid activist who attacked a Jewish student over the weekend.

Physical violence and hatred have no place in American education. This incident is a disgrace. We expect @UMich and every institution of higher education to uphold freedom of speech, safety, and lawfulness on their campuses. — Secretary Linda McMahon (@EDSecMcMahon) November 2, 2026

Full Court Press...

The courts ate their Wheaties over the weekend because they have been BUSY. Here's a sampling of their recent work:

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❌ In United States v. Harvard (admissions data/Title VI), Judge Myong Joun (Massachusetts) GRANTS Harvard's motion to dismiss without prejudice the administration's lawsuit seeking admissions records, finding DOJ and Education failed to adequately establish compliance with pre-enforcement procedural requirements.

❌ In United States v. Rabbitt (DOJ prosecutorial misconduct inquiry), Judge April Perry (Northern District of Illinois) ORDERS four federal prosecutors, including U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros, to testify under oath November 16 regarding potentially false representations to the court and gives DOJ until November 5 to produce requested documents.

❌ In M-J-M-A- v. Hernandez (Oregon ICE warrantless arrests), Judge Mustafa Kasubhai (Oregon) GRANTS plaintiffs' motion to enforce a preliminary injunction, finding repeated violations and intentional falsification of an arrest record, and expands ICE's documentation and reporting obligations to cover all civil immigration arrests in Oregon.

✅ In Lentini v. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE/FACA), Judge Jia Cobb (D.C.) GRANTS admin's motion to dismiss, finding plaintiffs failed to plausibly allege that DOGE qualifies as an advisory committee subject to the Federal Advisory Committee Act.

Plus, our Jennifer Van Laar's been covering the multiple battles between the administration and California over election integrity:

Supreme Court Weighs in on DOJ Emergency Fight Over CA Mail Ballots

Judge Said 'Go Out and Indict' Noncitizens Voting in CA. Feds Said 'Game on,' Ramp Up Prosecutions.

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And...there are more oral arguments at the Supreme Court today:

St. Mary Catholic Parish v. Roy — Some background on this one:

Colorado's so-called universal preschool program pays for families to send their children to the preschool of their choice, public or private. To participate, preschools must ensure all families have an "equal opportunity" to enroll regardless of, inter alia, race, religious affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, income level, or disability. Colorado nonetheless permits numerous exemptions from this requirement, both categorical and discretionary, allowing preschools to admit only "children of color," "gender-nonconforming children," "the LGBTQ community," low-income families, and children with disabilities. But Colorado excludes Catholic preschools because they admit only families who support Catholic beliefs, including on sex and gender. 1. Whether proving a lack of general applicability under Employment Division v. Smith requires showing unfettered discretion or categorical exemptions for identical secular conduct. 2. Whether Carson v. Makin displaces the rule of Employment Division v. Smith only when the government explicitly excludes religious people and institutions. 3. Whether Employment Division v. Smith should be overruled



COMING ATTRACTIONS

President Trump is set to travel to the Philippines and China in mid-November, and in December, he'll head to Miami, Florida, for the G20 Leaders' Summit.

SCOTUS will hear additional oral arguments tomorrow and then Monday and Tuesday of next week.

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MORNING MUSING

As we all know, today's the day — the rubber meets the road. I've done my part — voted last week. Have said my piece on the issues/races that I'm watching most closely. It's out of my hands now. It's mostly out of my hands regardless, but each of us plays our part. So, if you've not yet voted, please do get out there and do so.

But then it's time to remember that in the end, it's all in God's hands. Remember to keep your eyes fixed on that.

LIGHTER FARE

That's cats for ya.

Cats are cold blooded psychos. This lunatic just stared down 4 wild racoons like it was nothing. https://t.co/0uIi2FU3qD — Mr_Fireside 🔥 (@Mr_Fireside) November 2, 2026

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