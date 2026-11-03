'Lifelong Dem' Teamsters President Makes Shocking Endorsement

It's the final hours, but we're still seeing some stunning moves in the midterm races.

We see voters fleeing Democrat Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed. Most notably, there was his primary opponent, Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11), who had endorsed him. But then she pulled it back and endorsed his opponent, Republican Mike Rogers.

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But that's not the only race where we're seeing big moves.

Unions have a tendency to favor Democrats.

But the leader of one of the nation’s oldest and largest unions issued a shocking announcement on Sunday. Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien, someone who describes himself as a "lifelong Democrat," issued a strong endorsement for Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL).

"Just voted in the State of Florida for the first time, and very proud to have cast a ballot for Sen. Ashley Moody," O’Brien, whose 123-year-old union is about 1.3 million-strong, announced Sunday. "Sen. Moody has been extremely helpful working with the Teamsters to protect workers’ pensions, defend good-paying jobs, and support well-funded union apprenticeship programs." "The Teamsters look forward to working with Sen. Moody in her role on the Senate HELP Committee to pass the Faster Labor Contracts Act and get this critical legislation signed into law to protect American workers," he added.

Moody expressed gratitude for the endorsement.

Moody, a former state attorney general, said in a statement that she was proud to have O’Brien’s endorsement: "I’ll always fight to protect hardworking Americans, strengthen good-paying jobs, and ensure resources are available to train our next generation. It’s been great to deliver for Florida’s working families," she said.

In addition to Moody being a good candidate and listening to the Teamsters, it was probably made easier for O'Brien when Moody's Democrat opponent, Angie Nixon, is a Democratic Socialist.

But Nixon was not a happy camper that O'Brien did it.

Ashley Moody NEVER walked the line with you @TeamsterSOB. But ok brother. Shout out to all the rank & file Teamsters that are voting for me. I will ALWAYS STAND WITH YOU! https://t.co/lSXD4hC6Qj — State Rep. Angie Nixon (@AngieNixon) November 1, 2026

She was told by many in response the rank and file were not voting with her. I suspect she's not going to have a good day when the returns come in.

O'Brien, while a Democrat, has previously shown an openness to working with Republicans by appearing at the 2024 Republican convention to make the Teamsters' concerns clear when he wasn't invited to the Democrat convention.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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