Supreme Court Weighs in on DOJ Emergency Fight Over CA Mail Ballots

The Supreme Court has denied the Department of Justice's emergency request to force elections officials in California to sequester mail-in ballots from 20,000 likely non-citizens until their citizenship could be verified.

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BREAKING: The Supreme Court denied the Trump administration's emergency request to force California to set aside mail-in ballots from roughly 20,000 suspected noncitizens until their citizenship could be verified, one day before the midterm elections. https://t.co/hjQzYV7Ht3 — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) November 2, 2026

The denial comes shortly after Bill Essayli, First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, announced the arrest of six additional foreign nationals in Operation Protect the Vote, alleging that they illegally registered to vote and voted in California then lied about it on their forms to become naturalized United States citizens.

Essayli has also enlisted county District Attorneys in the effort to prosecute noncitizens who claimed U.S. citizenship in order to register to vote in the state. At Monday's press conference, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced the arrest of one person in his jurisdiction, adding that his office had 16 more people under investigation and is nearing a filing decision. (Read all about that here.)

The case in which the DOJ requested relief, USA vs. State of California, remains active; a hearing is scheduled for November 13.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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