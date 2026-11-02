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Supreme Court Weighs in on DOJ Emergency Fight Over CA Mail Ballots

Jennifer Van Laar Follow @jenvanlaar
Nov 02, 2026 6:21 PM
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Supreme Court Weighs in on DOJ Emergency Fight Over CA Mail Ballots BREAKING
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Supreme Court has denied the Department of Justice's emergency request to force elections officials in California to sequester mail-in ballots from 20,000 likely non-citizens until their citizenship could be verified.

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The denial comes shortly after Bill Essayli, First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, announced the arrest of six additional foreign nationals in Operation Protect the Vote, alleging that they illegally registered to vote and voted in California then lied about it on their forms to become naturalized United States citizens.

Essayli has also enlisted county District Attorneys in the effort to prosecute noncitizens who claimed U.S. citizenship in order to register to vote in the state. At Monday's press conference, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced the arrest of one person in his jurisdiction, adding that his office had 16 more people under investigation and is nearing a filing decision. (Read all about that here.)

The case in which the DOJ requested relief, USA vs. State of California, remains active; a hearing is scheduled for November 13.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CALIFORNIA | DOJ | ELECTION INTEGRITY | SUPREME COURT | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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