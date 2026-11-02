John Thune Has Some Bad News for Those of You Who Hate Changing Your Clocks

Americans who loathe the twice-yearly time change might not want to let their clock-changing muscles waste away just yet.

According to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, legislation that would make daylight saving time permanent in most states has stalled in the Senate. The House did its part back in July, passing the Sunshine Protection Act by a bipartisan vote of 308-117.

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Apparently, despite President Trump's enthusiastic support for ending the twice-yearly ritual of springing forward and falling back, the Senate has decided that Americans can keep playing musical clocks for the time being.

Thune has acknowledged that there isn't enough agreement in the Senate to move it forward, telling reporters last month, "The president feels strongly on it like he does a lot of issues. It's something we're having conversations about, but there's no clear path forward or consensus on it yet."

And the president isn't particularly happy about this.

"The United States Senate is letting the daylight saving bill die when a vast Majority of the Country want it," he complained on Truth Social last week. "Most people are demanding light in the evening, but ALL want not to change their clocks anymore. TAKE A VOTE!"

CLOCK BLOCKED: The Senate is letting the Sunshine Protection Act die on the vine — even after the House passed it 307-117 and Trump publicly demanded a vote. Americans set their clocks back an hour Sunday, continuing the twice-yearly ritual that polls show most voters want eliminated. Trump took to Truth Social this week to blast the upper chamber, writing that "a vast Majority of the Country" wants the change. He even shared the personal cellphone number of Sen. Tom Cotton, one of the bill's most vocal opponents, urging supporters to call and pressure him. But Senate Majority Leader John Thune says there's "no clear path forward or consensus" — and with a packed post-election schedule, floor time is the Senate's most precious commodity. The bill that cleared the House with overwhelming bipartisan support may never see a Senate vote. Story here: https://t.co/YYVB9v6Apb — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) November 2, 2026

One of the biggest obstacles seems to be Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), who has resisted Trump's social media pressure campaign, arguing that permanent daylight saving time would leave school kids heading to their classrooms in the dark on winter mornings.

"No one likes changing the clock, me included," Cotton said, before pointing out that Congress has tried permanent daylight saving time before back in the 1970s, only to abandon it after Americans rejected those dark winter mornings.

Fast forward to today, and there's plenty of public support for doing away with the clock changes. A 2025 AP-NORC poll found that a mere 12 percent of American adults favor keeping the current system in place.

As RedState previously reported, the House overwhelmingly supported ending the practice. But with the Senate facing a packed schedule after Tuesday's midterm elections, the chances of getting the legislation across the finish line this year appear increasingly slim.

Which means all of us can probably count on having to spring forward again on March 14, 2027.

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