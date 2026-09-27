RedState Weekly Briefing: the 'Fart Left,' the Fake News, and an Airport Karen

Happy Sunday, and welcome to the RedState Weekly Briefing — where we take a quick look at the week’s most-viewed stories in case you missed any of them. What do you suppose caught people's attention as we wind down September? Grab a cup of coffee (or something stronger if you're so inclined) and sit down with this 21st-century Weekend Edition of your favorite (online) publication.

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#1 - Brandon Gill Torches Hasan Piker for Attacking His Wife — This Is an All-Time Takedown — by Kyle Becker

Gill looks like he has real potential for leadership in the Republican Party. He is not letting Islamists or communists hijack our debates without pushback. An American can come from anywhere in the world. But once an immigrant comes to this country, he should be an American — no hyphenation or qualification. Immigrants either stand with the American people or they want to change the country into some place else. It is time we start demanding assimilation and allegiance to this country as non-negotiables to be here.





#2 - FCC Rolls Out New Tools to Help Americans Block Robocalls and Scam Texts — by Ben Smith

The new guides cover both major smartphone platforms and the three largest nationwide wireless carriers. Consumers can select instructions for an iPhone or Android device, then pair that with a separate guide for AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon. The FCC says consumers should use both the device guide and the carrier guide to make sure all available protections are turned on. That means an Android user with Verizon, for example, would follow both the Android instructions and Verizon's instructions instead of relying on one layer of protection.





#3 - News That's Really Breaking: JD Vance Accidentally Comes Up With New Name for the 'Far Left' — by Bob Hoge

When Vice President JD Vance misspoke at a Monday rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, for GOP Senate candidate Michael Whatley, I couldn’t help snickering like Beavis and Butthead. There’s a new wind overtaking the American Left, and it’s an unwelcome and unpleasant one: HILARIOUS: Vice President JD Vance: “Now you may not have even heard that… I usually don't misspeak. But I just called them the ‘fart left,’ not the ‘far-left.’ I promise that was an accident. So to the fake news who will accuse me of bad language, I promise I did not mean to… pic.twitter.com/qxjI1FKAUW — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) September 21, 2026 HILARIOUS: Vice President JD Vance: “Now you may not have even heard that… I usually don't misspeak. But I just called them the ‘fart left,’ not the ‘far-left.’ I promise that was an accident. So to the fake news who will accuse me of bad language, I promise I did not mean to call them the ‘fart left.’ I meant to call them the ‘far-left.’” As you can see, Vance immediately took ownership of his verbal adventures and said he promised it was an accident. Notice that he did repeat the term twice while apologizing, though. Wink wink.

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#4 - A Male Karen Tries to Harass Nick Shirley at Airport, Is Summarily Exposed As Know-Nothing Ignoramus — by Bob Hoge

As Shirley explained to the guy, he and other investigative journalists have uncovered massive amounts of fraud in California, Minnesota, and elsewhere, and prompted congressional hearings. So when this harasser said “shame on you," Nick had a simple question: “Why?” The man refused to answer — over and over again. When asked by Shirley which fraud he wished hadn’t been uncovered, the dude could just repeat the same phrase: “You know!” No, I honestly don’t. I have a theory, though: This male Karen is a know-nothing liberal who is aware he’s supposed to be angry at Nick Shirley, but he has no idea why. He’s just been trained like a seal by the mainstream media and the narrative he’s been sold that Nick is a bad person.





#5 - Nice Try: Thursday's Trump-Xi WH Dinner Coverage Does Not Go Well for CNN, MS NOW — by Becca Lower

Now, there is new information from the White House on exactly why not just CNN but MS NOW was not allowed into the dinner event. You needed to request credentials in advance. This is a pre-credentialed event. Contrary to what the Fake News wants you to believe, they don’t just get to have free rein into every part of the White House, every event, and every press call. https://t.co/wtVj4Sfohy — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 25, 2026 Nice try, though, fake news. And really, it makes sense, with the humongous guest list full of dignitaries and high-profile folks.

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