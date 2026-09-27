Watch: Trump Demolishes Reporter Over CNN Not Being on Plane to TN

President Donald Trump is never shy about expressing himself to reporters, as he has shown over the years.

He let loose again on Saturday when a reporter asked him about barring CNN from the plane on his trip to Knoxville to see the Texas-Tennessee college football game.

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"Do you only want outlets that support you?" the female reporter inquired.

🚨 JUST NOW: President Trump GOES OFF on a reporter whining about CNN being barred from Air Force One today



"I want REAL news, not fake news, like you."



"In TWO YEARS, I doubt they did ONE good story, and I won the election in a landslide."



"I love an open, free press. What I… pic.twitter.com/KGErjZp9KK — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 26, 2026

"I want real news, not fake news, like you," President Trump quickly responded.

"I want real news. What I don't like is the fake press, where a group like CNN, with few people watching, or MSDNC, which they changed, I guess, to NOW, and you know why they changed it? Because their ratings were so bad."

"Do you not want a question?" the reporter asked. That wasn't what he said. Were you listening?

"What I don't like is they're fake news. They're fake news, 100 percent," he replied. He said he doubted they had done one good story in two years. Heck, he was being kind. I'm not sure I've ever seen a positive story from MSNBC/MS NOW on Trump. And that shows you there's a problem in the reporting, that there's a lack of objectivity and/or there's bias. That's not just being bad to him; that's being bad to us, who deserve an objective press.

"Do you not want a question?" the reporter repeated. That right there is an example of the problem — not actually listening or putting a spin on what was said.

Trump is constantly answering questions; he's had more interaction with the press than any president I've ever seen. He's incredibly transparent, sometimes to his own detriment. This, despite how the media has attacked him and been unfair for the past ten years.

As we've reported, just in the past day or so, CNN spread a ridiculous story suggesting Trump might declare martial law before the midterms. That's stoking fear against Trump right before the election. Then they also didn't tell the truth to their audience about who was covering the pool feed on Trump's trip to Tennessee. They claimed that because they were removed, no one was covering it, which wasn't true. It was actually being covered by Real America's Voice (RAV). But they wanted to act like they were essential when they weren't. They made themselves the story, rather than covering the real news they should be covering.

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Meanwhile, the Biden team was constantly cutting off the media and stopping them from questioning Biden. The media was treated like dirt. Yet the media was not honestly reporting on his cognitive issues. Indeed, we were told the deterioration we were seeing before our very eyes was a "deepfake."

This is why the liberal media no longer has any credibility with the American people. They should reflect on this whole episode and learn from it.

But they won't.

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