Brandon Gill Torches Hasan Piker for Attacking His Wife — This Is An All-Time Takedown

Hasan Piker got a little-too-cute with Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) and found out pretty quickly he's not messing with any piker.

It all kicked off with Piker's certifiable argument that America is worse than Al-Qaeda.

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In an interview with Axios, Piker doubled down on his remark that the United States is the "top dog in terrorism."

Deranged. Hasan Piker tells Axios that America is worse than Al-Qaeda… 🚨



AXIOS: “You said that America is the top dog in terrorism.”



HASAN PIKER: “Yes”



AXIOS: “Do you think America is worse than Al-Qaeda?”



PIKER: “Pound for pound as far as the number of deaths, yes. We have… pic.twitter.com/boqH7bLUgZ — Nathan Brand (@nathanbrand) September 17, 2026

“Pound for pound as far as the number of deaths, yes," he said. "We have caused tremendous terror all around the world."

"REMINDER: Hasan Piker is a surrogate for Democrat Abdul El-Sayed and is one of the leading spokespeople in the Democrat Party today," GOP strategist Nathan Brand commented.

Rep. Brandon Gill fired off a pointed response to Piker.

Hasan Piker is the poster child for why we need to end birth tourism. He was born in America to Turkish nationals, was raised back in Turkey to hate western civilization, and now spends his time working to make America weaker and our enemies stronger. https://t.co/p3pKpYK8Fs — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) September 18, 2026

"Hasan Piker is the poster child for why we need to end birth tourism," he argued. "He was born in America to Turkish nationals, was raised back in Turkey to hate western civilization, and now spends his time working to make America weaker and our enemies stronger."

The online dispute between the two turned personal, with Piker bringing Gill's wife into the exchange.

Piker responded with a brief reference to Gill's wife, Danielle D'Souza Gill, writing: “Your wife is Indian.”

This was not quite the "own" that Piker's pinko pals thought. Gill flipped it back at Piker, saying his wife was born in the United States to American citizens and “deeply loves our nation and its culture.”

My wife is an American, born in America to American citizens. She deeply loves our nation and its culture. You, on the other hand, were born to foreign invaders and want to turn America into the third world culture you were raised in, while advocating for communism at your $3… https://t.co/MpdfQiVu5q — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) September 20, 2026

"My wife is an American, born in America to American citizens," Gill said. "She deeply loves our nation and its culture. You, on the other hand, were born to foreign invaders and want to turn America into the third world culture you were raised in, while advocating for communism at your $3 million mansion in between electrocuting your dog."

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Dinesh D'Souza, the father of Brandon Gill's wife Danielle, threw down with a debate-ender.

She’s Christian, born in America and her mom is white. Care to shows us a picture of your family? pic.twitter.com/wg7271InWD — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) September 19, 2026

"She’s Christian, born in America and her mom is white. Care to shows us a picture of your family?" D'Souza commented.

Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed is under fire for associating with Piker, who has consistently made remarks minimizing 9/11 and Islamic terrorism.

As reported by RedState's Nick Arama, Gill doesn't seem to have any patience for Islamist nonsense.

Future Oversight Committee Chairman Brandon Gill absolutely cooks an Al Jazeera reporter:



"You guys can get lost." pic.twitter.com/MlQMN7HKPN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 15, 2026

You can see he wasn't put off by her deflection; he just kept at it, asking "Who are you?" until she finally revealed that she worked for Al Jazeera English. Then he laughed, "Al Jazeera? No, I don't have any desire to talk to Al Jazeera. You guys can get lost. I don't have anything to say to you guys. Why don't you go somewhere else to report? I'm not talking to you guys at all. Get lost."

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Gill looks like he has real potential for leadership in the Republican Party. He is not letting Islamists or communists hijack our debates without pushback.

An American can come from anywhere in the world. But once an immigrant comes to this country, he should be an American — no hyphenation or qualification.

Immigrants either stand with the American people or they want to change the country into some place else. It is time we start demanding assimilation and allegiance to this country as non-negotiables to be here.

It is also time we stop dividing America and unify over what we should all stand for: Equality under the law, the Constitution, and freedom.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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