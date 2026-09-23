A Male Karen Tries to Harass Nick Shirley at Airport, Is Summarily Exposed As Know-Nothing Ignoramus

Independent journalist Nick Shirley was harassed at an airport — many commenters claimed it was Salt Lake City International Airport, but that has not been confirmed — in a viral video he posted to social media late Wednesday afternoon.

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It isn’t only that the unnamed guy was obnoxious; it’s also that he turned out to be clueless about what he was angry about and utterly unable to explain himself. It would be funny, except we know there are all too many similar people out there who are just like him, and they’re allowed to vote.

If brains were required to submit your ballot, this self-described "liberal cuck” might be ruled ineligible:

Self-proclaimed “liberal cuck” tries to shame me at the airport. I gave this man 10+ opportunities to explain why he said that, but he couldn’t come up with one answer.



Exposing fraud is not a partisan issue. It affects every taxpaying citizen.



EXPOSE IT ALL. pic.twitter.com/qao36xCHw0 — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) September 23, 2026

As Shirley explained to the guy, he and other investigative journalists have uncovered massive amounts of fraud in California, Minnesota, and elsewhere, and prompted congressional hearings. So when this harasser said “shame on you," Nick had a simple question: “Why?”

The man refused to answer — over and over again. When asked by Shirley which fraud he wished hadn’t been uncovered, the dude could just repeat the same phrase: “You know!”

No, I honestly don’t.

I have a theory, though: This male Karen is a know-nothing liberal who is aware he’s supposed to be angry at Nick Shirley, but he has no idea why. He’s just been trained like a seal by the mainstream media and the narrative he’s been sold that Nick is a bad person.

He might know that when Shirley uncovered severe graft in the Golden State, Gov. Gavin Newsom didn’t thank him — he mocked him, which tells you everything you need to know about Gov. Hair Gel. (See: Newsom Tries to Shame Nick Shirley for Investigating CA Fraud; Shirley Smokes Him With Brutal Reply.)

This man is mad at Nick but he doesn’t know why he’s mad.



He knows she’s supposed to be mad at Nick.



But he can’t name a single reason.



He’s a low information emotional Leftist who has drank the propaganda. https://t.co/zrbaDSnoEi — C3 (@C_3C_3) September 24, 2026

The pathetic episode reminds me of a conversation I had with someone whose identity is not relevant; let’s just say it’s a person who I don’t need to get hostile with for various reasons. I note that just in case you’re wondering, “What the heck are you doing talking to this nitwit in the first place?”

Here’s how the conversation went down not long after the tragic assassination of TPUSA Co-Founder Charlie Kirk. Person A: “Well, I certainly don’t condone violence, but I also do not support what he stood for.”

“And what was that?” I asked.

Person A: Silence.

She had no freaking clue what he stood for; she just knew that CNN and the New York Times didn’t like him. That was enough. She finally sputtered out a line similar to that used by Shirley’s aggressor: “Well, you know.”

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Needless to say, I only engage with Person A when I absolutely have to.

One reason I often write about the fake news media is that I believe it is truly dangerous to the republic. Most of the liberals I know are staggeringly uninformed because they rarely venture outside the Misinformation Machine bubble. I would bet that a lot of conservatives know exactly what the NYT and the Washington Post are peddling on a given day, but our lib counterparts would never dare to check Fox News or RedState — they can’t handle it.

Most of them honestly believed all the way up to the Debate Heard Round the World that Joe Biden was sharp as a tack, because MS NOW told them so.

Shirley has exposed plenty of fraud in recent times, and now he can add exposing a bitter, willful ignoramus leftie to his résumé.

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