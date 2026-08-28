Nick Shirley Leaves NYTimes Reporter Sputtering As He Educates Her on CA's 1st Amendment Assault

If there’s one thing California Democrats don’t want, it’s somebody shining a light on the epic levels of corruption and waste in the Golden State, which they’ve had one-party control over for 16 years.

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Independent investigator Nick Shirley, meanwhile, went viral in December 2025 with his Minnesota “Learing Center” video, which exposed the blatant fraud to the tune of tens of millions of dollars being carried out by scammers in Gov. Tim Walz’s Minnesota.

Shirley then set his sights on California, but the Dems think they have a way to stop him and other investigative reporters like RedState’s own intrepid Jennifer Van Laar: make a law protecting “immigration support services providers” and their employees, volunteers, and household members from scrutiny (among other censorious provisions disguised as "protections"). Republican Assemblymember Carl DeMaio (CA-75) coined the nickname, the “Stop Nick Shirley Act,” although the bill is rumored to have been in the works before his viral videos.

While protesting the act Wednesday at the state capital in Sacramento, Shirley was approached by New York Times reporter Laurel Rosenhall. Two things immediately became clear as she questioned interrogated him: 1) She might as well have been a Gavin Newsom staffer, she was advocating for the law so hard, but she apparently hasn’t digested the fact that the law is bad for her own employer; and 2) She does not appear to have done her homework (or simply couldn’t understand it).

It’s delicious watching the 24-year-old, sweatsuit-wearing Shirley running circles around her. Pay close attention to her face as it slowly dawns on her that what he’s saying is probably right. Comedy gold:

Nick Shirley leaves NY Times reporter SPEECHLESS after she attempts to defend the Stop Nick Shirley Act, a bill designed to effectively silence journalists who expose fraud.



This is exactly why no one trusts the legacy media.

pic.twitter.com/NrlFMjo4mO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 27, 2026

Rosenhall had no answer when Shirley pointed out obvious problems with the anti-free speech measure: “Imagine a fraudster who knows he’s committing fraud,” Shirley said. “He’s like, ‘Oh, well, now under this bill, if I’m committing fraud, I’m just going to go enroll in this program.’”

He had many other solid points that left her stuttering and unable to work up a comeback. Make sure to look at her face at the end of the clip where he absolutely decimates her arguments. She looks like she's no longer sure how to breathe.

Shirley summed it up best himself:

So we just had this New York Times come up and interview me. They literally couldn't finish the interview, because I told her why this bill is a violation of the First Amendment, and she was literally left speechless. Tells you all you need to know.

Yup.

Newsom ignored all the issues and signed the bill into law earlier this month after it had passed the Assembly and Senate along party lines. It will take effect October 1, 2027, after the governor has already been termed out. Expect the lawsuits to come in fast and furious.

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🔥 WOW! Nick Shirley spotted absolutely MIC DROPPING an insufferable New York Times “reporter” who’s defending the California Stop Nick Shirley Act



You can tell she did NOT expect Nick to outsmart her!



These people think they’re more important than all of us.



They support… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 27, 2026

🔥 WOW! Nick Shirley spotted absolutely MIC DROPPING an insufferable New York Times “reporter” who’s defending the California Stop Nick Shirley Act You can tell she did NOT expect Nick to outsmart her! These people think they’re more important than all of us. They support censoring journalists who expose fraud! MASTERCLASS, @nickshirleyy🔥 The Stop Nick Shirley Act needs to be taken to court, all the way up to SCOTUS if needed! Imposing fines on people for doing journalism is pure tyranny, Newsom.

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