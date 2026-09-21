News That's Really Breaking: JD Vance Accidentally Comes Up With New Name for the 'Far Left'

I have to confess, I’m certainly not above laughing at juvenile humor, and my inner 14-year-old lives on.

When Vice President JD Vance misspoke at a Monday rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, for GOP Senate candidate Michael Whatley, I couldn’t help snickering like Beavis and Butthead. There’s a new wind overtaking the American Left, and it’s an unwelcome and unpleasant one:

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HILARIOUS: Vice President JD Vance: “Now you may not have even heard that… I usually don't misspeak. But I just called them the ‘fart left,’ not the ‘far-left.’ I promise that was an accident. So to the fake news who will accuse me of bad language, I promise I did not mean to… pic.twitter.com/qxjI1FKAUW — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) September 21, 2026

HILARIOUS: Vice President JD Vance: “Now you may not have even heard that… I usually don't misspeak. But I just called them the ‘fart left,’ not the ‘far-left.’ I promise that was an accident. So to the fake news who will accuse me of bad language, I promise I did not mean to call them the ‘fart left.’ I meant to call them the ‘far-left.’”

As you can see, Vance immediately took ownership of his verbal adventures and said he promised it was an accident. Notice that he did repeat the term twice while apologizing, though. Wink wink.

One can’t help but be reminded of several moments in recent years when high-ranking Democrat politicians — like now disgraced California Rep. Eric Swalwell (14) and the dour Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) — did much more than just use the F word.

This moment shook the world, or at least the Capitol, in 2019:

Eric Swalwell appears to drop a massive fart during live on television



Turn the sound on, this is real pic.twitter.com/DyElNSwYog — Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) November 19, 2019

Schumer had his breakout moment in July of this year on the Senate floor:

Chuck Schumer farts on a hot mic. pic.twitter.com/SeFiXvkLDC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 15, 2026

Note: These are alleged toots, and both Schumer and Swalwell vigorously deny their outbursts.

Not wanting to be left out, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY-8) said in January on the floor of the House of Representatives, “We will fart hard… for the freedom to vote!” What he was really saying, of course, is that requiring ID to vote was a “Jim Crow 2.0” idea and we shouldn’t bother protecting our election integrity.

Talk about a malodorous position — that’s one right there, considering 83 percent of voters endorse voter ID.

Jeffries: "We will fart hard for the freedom to vote." pic.twitter.com/KtWqEasvZr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 3, 2025

While the Vance moment is funny, Fox News host Sean Hannity had a more serious point: the mainstream media, several of whose outlets filed suit Monday against the administration after the president announced he was banning MS NOW, Politico and CNN from the White House briefing room, will follow the breaking winds and ignore what Vance actually had to say.

"I just called them the fart left. I promise that was an accident." The press corps got the vapors over one word -- so here is the part they will not cover @JDVance pic.twitter.com/mWXec4mTvT — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) September 22, 2026

Vance spoke about the importance of the midterms and called it a “make or break” choice for our country between people who want the USA to be great again and those who would “destroy and rebuild it from the ground up.”

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He also blasted former NC Gov. Roy Cooper, who’s running against Whatley, and said he was soft on criminals and “bends the knee to the far left.” The battle for the soul of the country is existential, he argued:

“This November is not like the elections that most of us grew up with. You know, where the debates were about taxation or how much we should regulate this or that. This midterm election is between people who believe this country should have a future and those who would rather see it destroyed and rebuilt from the ground up.”

Vance’s verbal misadventures may be funny, but his word choice actually holds up: much of what comes out of the mouths of today's far(t) left is truly noxious and a stench on our discourse. Hold your nose and do your part, and make sure these extremists don’t take back the House and/or the Senate come November.

That’s an environmental hazard the country certainly doesn’t need.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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