Karoline Leavitt Dishes on Trump's Humiliation of World Leader. This is Priceless.

Former Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is back in the media spotlight. But this time it's not because she's dropping bombs on hapless CNN correspondents who can't get their stories straight.

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This time, Leavitt was on Sean Hannity's podcast called "Hang Out with Hannity."

It was a cozy interview that had Leavitt retelling a lot of anecdotes. One story must have been fairly painful for the few Brits who remember ex-prime minister Keir Starmer fondly.

Karoline Leavitt on Keir Starmer:



We were in the UK, enjoying lunch with Keir Starmer, when Trump suddenly started ripping into him over his policies.



Trump said: “Your policies here are so stupid. You need to close your borders. You need to deport these people you have in your… pic.twitter.com/SLOHIbuNS4 — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 26, 2026

"How brutally honest will he be with them? How hard will he be on them?" Hannity asked.

"Yeah. I mean, with Starmer, I remember sitting in a lunch," she said. "I think we were at um maybe Windsor Castle. I don't remember exactly where we were. Maybe we were at where Keir Starmer lived. Umm, but we were in the UK."

"Actually, it was a year ago today," she continued. "My memories popped up on my phone. We were in the UK. And I sat in on a lunch with the president and Starmer."

"Uh, and we're sitting around the table and we're all enjoying lunch and we're in this beautiful place and the president just starts ripping into him for his policies," she went on. "He's like, 'Your policies here are so stupid. You need to close your borders.'"

"Says it just like that," Hannity said.

"Oh yeah," she answered. "You need to deport these people you have in your country. You know, I know your country. I know your people. They hate what you're doing. And you need to... And Starmer’s just sitting there..."

"Do you find it entertaining?" he asked.

"And this is in his house, in his country. We're not even at the White House. Like we're not even on our own territory and he's just..."

"Do you find it entertaining?" he repeated.

"Of course," she said. "I remember Stephen Miller and I looking at each other like, 'Oh boy, here we go'."

While this may seem like an innocent and unsurprising comment, not everyone was thrilled with it. Newsmax's Greg Kelly unloaded on it.

Unbelievable. So now that she’s an Ex press secretary, Karoline (with a K) Leavitt GOSSIPS about PRIVATE meetings the President had with world leaders? We’re in the middle of MIDTERM MADNESS and Karoline (with a K) “dishes” Without a Care In the World. A BREACH of Trust: The… — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) September 27, 2026

"Unbelievable," Kelly wrote on X. "So now that she’s an Ex press secretary, Karoline (with a K) Leavitt GOSSIPS about PRIVATE meetings the President had with world leaders? We’re in the middle of MIDTERM MADNESS and Karoline (with a K) “dishes” Without a Care In the World. A BREACH of Trust: The President’s, and the Nation’s. So IMMATURE!"

While some commenters were quick to point out that Donald Trump humiliating Keir Starmer on certain occasions is kind of old news, this is a more in-depth look at what went down at this particular state dinner than previously reported.

But Leavitt has pointed out that there isn't a substantive difference between what Trump says about world leaders in private and what he says in public.

"What he says to the media publicly is exactly what he's saying behind the scenes privately, too. In fact, much of what he says privately at some point is going to become public when he speaks to the press, because he's just candid, and he's honest," Leavitt said.

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"What he says with these foreign leaders behind the scenes is exactly what he tells the media five minutes later when he does a press conference. There's no games," she added.

Leavitt also said that the president uses colorful language a lot in his talks with world leaders, but he tends to be more straightforward with translator-assisted discussions.

In August, Leavitt announced she was stepping down as Press Secretary to spend more time with her family. She gave birth to her second child in May. Leavitt wrote about the decision in a post on X:

Serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honor and adventure of a lifetime. I am incredibly grateful to President Trump for granting me so many extraordinary opportunities, such as working in the West Wing and spending countless hours… https://t.co/4jyW61DGGh pic.twitter.com/xny1yccuBn — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) August 12, 2026

"Serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honor and adventure of a lifetime," Leavitt wrote.

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